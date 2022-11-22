Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Box Office: Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Slays in Limited Release With Estimated $15 Million
Netflix is staying tight-lipped about the box office performance of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” However, sources speculate the well-reviewed whodunit scored in its special theatrical release, earning as much as $15 million during its week-long run in roughly 600 theaters. Based on informed estimates, the sequel...
SFGate
Thanksgiving Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Bombs With $18.6 Million as ‘Wakanda Forever’ Repeats at No. 1
There’s not a lot to be thankful for at the Thanksgiving box office. Disney’s “Strange World” failed to entice family audiences, collapsing in its debut with $11.9 million from 4,174 North American theaters over the weekend and $18.6 million over the five-day holiday frame. Heading into the weekend, the film was expected to earn $30 million to $40 million during the long weekend.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
SFGate
Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “ Strange World ” fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Hip-Hop Industry Mourns Death Of Hovain Hylton
Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a beloved Hip-Hop music industry executive and professional, passed away on Friday. November 25. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hovain (@hovain) “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November […] The post Hip-Hop Industry Mourns Death Of Hovain Hylton appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
SFGate
Bangladesh Makes an Impact at Goa Festival and Market
The burgeoning Bangladesh film industry made an impact at both South Asian film market Film Bazaar and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Bangladesh feature film “Agantuk” (aka “The Stranger”) by Biplob Sarkar was named as unanimous winner of the Prasad DI award, conferred by the Film Bazaar Recommends jury in Goa. Besides Sarkar, there was a strong contingent from Bangladesh including Abu Shahed Emon (“No Ground Beneath the Feet”), Bijon, who is part of the “Solo” team that has scored CNC funding and Redoan Rony, head of streamer Chorki.
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Embarrassing
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it
SFGate
How Bassist Paz Lenchantin Went From Teenage Pixies Fan to Member of the Band
Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well-known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features bassist Paz Lenchantin.
SFGate
Disney fans cheered Bob Chapek's ouster. But change at the parks is far from certain.
When news unexpectedly broke last week that Bob Chapek was being replaced by Bob Iger, Disney fans across the world celebrated. One of the most hated CEOs of the storied entertainment company in recent history, Chapek earned a reputation for cost-cutting, price hiking and just about every Scrooge McDuck-like behavior in the books. Among his most visible and unpopular moves were in the Disney Parks, where endless cost increases were paired with declines in quality. (Although some of that decline in quality may be intangible, at least one major metric isn’t: The Wall Street Journal found that average ride stoppages are up nearly 60% at Disneyland since 2018.)
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
Comments / 0