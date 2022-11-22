When news unexpectedly broke last week that Bob Chapek was being replaced by Bob Iger, Disney fans across the world celebrated. One of the most hated CEOs of the storied entertainment company in recent history, Chapek earned a reputation for cost-cutting, price hiking and just about every Scrooge McDuck-like behavior in the books. Among his most visible and unpopular moves were in the Disney Parks, where endless cost increases were paired with declines in quality. (Although some of that decline in quality may be intangible, at least one major metric isn’t: The Wall Street Journal found that average ride stoppages are up nearly 60% at Disneyland since 2018.)

2 HOURS AGO