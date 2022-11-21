Read full article on original website
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
rejournals.com
Trouble in the suburbs: Office vacancy climbing higher
While office leasing downtown is slowly but surely regaining traction, leasing activity in the suburbs is a different story. Just months ago, a rise in in-person employees fueled the hope of landlords, but now they’re faced with a second wave of uncertainty, as vacancy climbs even higher than the start of the pandemic.
Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
Retired nurse makes transplant history at Northwestern Medical
CHICAGO — Surgeons have performed Northwestern Medical’s first successful combined lung-liver transplant. The patient was 63-year-old Patricio Collera who retired from nursing while working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2019. The retirement was not by choice, but rather due to his own declining health from interstitial lung disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. In February, he […]
U. of C. to demolish last buildings in path of Cancer Center expansion
A lone island of residential buildings surrounded by the University of Chicago Medical Center is slated for demolition as the university moves forward with construction on its cancer center. The buildings, a small greystone two-unit and two larger brick apartments, are located at 5627-37 S. Maryland Ave. They’re the last...
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Lawmakers say students complain of racist teachings at UIC College of Dentistry
Local lawmakers said they are set to meet with the president of the University of Illinois about allegations of racist teachings at UIC's College of Dentistry.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
POLITICO
An exit from the mayor's race
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. “No ballot stuffing. No fowl play,” joked President Joe Biden during the annual turkey pardon. Programming note: Illinois Playbook is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. In a surprise move,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state
Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
wjol.com
Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport
The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County approves FY2023 Budget, boasts large surplus from FY2022
Above / Did you know? A large plaque sits atop a rock along the Naperville Riverwalk that pays tribute to the DuPage County Sesquicentennial in 1989 with the fact that Naperville was the first county seat in 1839. “This recognition has been a joint effort of the DuPage County Sesquicentennial Celebration, Inc., the City of Naperville and the Naperville Heritage Society, in honor of DuPage, the Voyageur, for whom the county is named. DuPage operated the first trading post at the forks of the DuPage River, which eventually became the county seat.” Wheaton became the county seat in 1867.
fox32chicago.com
Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News and World Reports' rankings -- Here's why
CHICAGO - Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Reports' rankings of colleges and universities. The school says the rankings approach "does not align with our law school's values." The multiple Ivy Leagues that have dropped off cited concerns over the methodology of how...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
dupagehealth.org
DuPage County Health Systems Experiencing Dramatic Increase in Number of Children Seeking Care for
DUPAGE COUNTY - Right now, across DuPage County, there are days when there are no open beds for seriously ill children in the hospitals serving the nearly 1 million residents of DuPage County. Hospitals and clinics are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of people who are ill with...
A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children
The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
Eater
Lyra, a Downtown Greek Hit, Spawns a Suburban Sibling
DineAmic Hospitality, the group behind Bar Siena and Prime & Provisions, has unveiled a new restaurant at Oakbrook Center that it hopes taps into the same energy as its Greek hit Lyra in Fulton Market. Violí is a tribute to the festive culture and cuisine of Mykonos in the Chicago...
utv44.com
IRS audits Lake Forest POA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's been a tumultuous time in Lake Forest with a faction of homeowners publicly questioning the property owners' association board and alleging improper financial dealings. "The accusations were like there's something must be going on with the money," said board attorney Patrick Collins. This...
