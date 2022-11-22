Read full article on original website
Kristin Cavallari Straps into Versatile Sandals with Romantic Floral Dress in New York City
Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. Posing with close friends Austin Rhodes and Justin Anderson, Cavallari wore a range of ensembles during her trip — which included dinner and cocktail outings, as well as a Billy Joel concert. For the occasion, she shared a photo dump on Instagram; its first image featured her in a romantic tiered cream midi dress covered in a vintage floral print, paired with a thin gold necklace, earrings and a chic black coat. Completing the “Hills” star’s ensemble was a pale beige Celine Belt tote, as well...
Albert Pyun, Director of ‘Cyborg’ and ‘The Sword and the Sorcerer,’ Dies at 69
Albert Pyun, the director behind such low-budget B-movies as The Sword and the Sorcerer, Cyborg and Nemesis, has died. He was 69. Pyun died Saturday, his wife and producer Cynthia Curran announced. He had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. More from The Hollywood ReporterDebbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: "She Defined a Decade"Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63Charles Koppelman, Former Music Exec and Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Dies at 82 In 1982, the filmmaker released his first movie, The Sword and the Sorcerer, which starred Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller and Simon MacCorkindale....
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
New York Woman’s Request to Legally Change Name to JesusChrist Turned Down
In one of the more bizarre stories in a while, a woman from New York's bid to legally change her name to a 64-letter moniker was shot down by a judge. Even when she was asked to shorten her initial request, her new name was still denied. We're not exactly sure what prompted this, or why she'd want to make her legal name so long.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Police Say Man Entered New York Times Carrying Sword and Axe
Did this man want to talk to the manager? In today's world, you can never be too sure about anything. Everyone seems to have issue with something, and sadly our country seems to more divided than ever. Police in New York say an unidentified man entered the headquarters of a...
