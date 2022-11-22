Read full article on original website
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kcur.org
'Visionary’ director of Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre dies shortly after retirement announcement
Joette Pelster, who spent almost three decades leading the Coterie Theatre — Kansas City’s premier theater for young audiences — has died at the age of 72. “She made things possible; she was a visionary,” said Coterie producing artistic director Jeff Church in a statement. “The loss we all feel cannot be described.”
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
kcur.org
Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
One Tank Trips: Sinkers Lounge in downtown Kansas City
Sinkers Lounge brings nine holes of traditional mini golf and nine holes of tabletop golf to downtown Kansas City. You can play, eat and drink!
flatlandkc.org
The (R)evolution of the ‘Soft Black Girl’
Cia Michelle stood resolute on stage, boldly declaring “here lies the body of a strong Black girl” next to an empty casket. The audience watching the unorthodox musical responded as instructed, with a resounding “may she rest in peace.”. When Michelle performed this musical take on a...
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
One man seriously injured in fire in Kansas City’s Northland
One man was seriously injured with severe burns Friday night after a fire on Mokane Avenue in Kansas City's Northland.
KCTV 5
A year after release, Kevin Strickland reflects on life on the ‘outside’ and gives thanks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a year since Kevin Strickland was released from prison. He spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder he swears he didn’t commit. The Jackson County Prosecutor and a judge agreed. Strickland recently sat down with investigative reporter Angie Ricono...
Kansas City shelters can now help keep houseless individuals warmer longer
Kansas City-area shelters are able to help the houseless earlier and for longer this year thanks to program changes.
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
Kansas High School Football State Championships: Final score updates
EMPORIA, Kan. — Two schools near the Kansas City metro area played for state championships this weekend.
Man found dead near 56th and Swope Parkway in Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a man dead near Swope Parkway.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
