Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 5 days ago
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.

The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls.

Garden centres are pulling out all the stops with Santa’s grotto experiences, while gardens up and down the country will be hosting winter trails, wreath-making workshops and container demonstrations in the run-up to the big day.Booking is essential for most of the events. Here are just a few of the garden-themed festive happenings to inspire and delight:

Christmas at Kew (christmasatkew.seetickets.com)

This much-loved highlight of London’s festive calendar returns for its 10th sparkling year, featuring a host of seasonal favourites alongside pioneering new light installations, illuminating Kew Gardens’ UNESCO World Heritage landscape with vibrant bursts of colour and more than a million twinkling lights.

Its sister site at Wakehurst, a wild, botanic garden in the heart of Sussex, will be exploring a new route on its enchanting winter lantern trail, while Glow Wild (kew.org/wakehurst) celebrates the spectrum of colours in nature.

Christmas wreath-making workshops

If you fancy having a go at making your own Christmas wreath with natural materials, there are plenty of these events happening at open gardens and garden centres, but for some special magic visit Barnsdale Gardens (barnsdalegardens.co.uk) in Rutland, former Gardeners’ World gardens created by TV presenter Geoff Hamilton.

At its Christmas Wreath Making Workshop (Dec 6), visitors will use freshly gathered foliage, seed heads and other floral treasures from the gardens at Barnsdale to embellish their wreath.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Gordon Castle (gordoncastle.co.uk) is holding a wreath-making workshop at the walled garden on Dec 10 and 11.

Winter lights

The gardens of the majestic Anglesey Abbey, Cambridge (nationaltrust.org.uk) create a perfect stage for its ‘Nature by Night, Nature by Light’ celebration of the natural world (from Dec 9-21). This sensory after-dark journey brings the gardens of Anglesey Abbey to life in all their wonder.

Poems and music and illustrations will thread throughout the experience, while visitors will see projections of nature illustrations along the route.

Sculpture exhibition

More than 120 captivating sculptures by 32 artists are on display at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Devon (rhs.org.uk) in its largest ever winter sculpture exhibition, featuring the work of sculptors from across the UK.

Each piece complements the sculptural and textural delights of the garden in winter, bringing structural elements to the fore under the soft rays of the low winter sun, with misty and frosty mornings adding an ethereal air.

Most pieces are for sale, with prices starting from £20, and many of the sculptors will also take commissions.

Highlights include works by internationally renowned sculptor Anne Curry, whose large stone pieces are inspired by the natural forms of seeds and bulbs.

With a wide variety of materials, techniques and inspirations, the trail features everything from fluid and hypnotic installations to thought-provoking, large-scale pieces that invite the viewer to consider their connection to nature.

Other festive events at Rosemoor include a Magic of Christmas Craft and Food Fair (Dec 1-3), Ultimate Bublé at Christmas (Dec 10) when tribute act Mark Daniels will perform Michael Bublé’s festive hits; and a panto of Dick Whittington (Dec 17).

Santa’s grotto for families and pets

For families looking to celebrate Christmas with their dogs, Santa Paws is back at 50 Dobbies garden centres (dobbies.com) across the country from Nov 24. Dog lovers are invited to bring their pup along to see Santa, get a special doggie gift and get that all important photo opportunity.

This year, kids are invited along to enjoy an immersive visit to the grotto where elves take visitors through a magical woodland, spotting reindeer, rabbits and forest creatures along the way. Children will become Santa’s little helpers, participating in various activities revealed during their visit. After lending a helping hand, children will then get to meet Santa himself and receive a special gift.

Dobbies’ Quiet Grotto experience returns this year on Dec 9 to support children with special needs. Sound and visual elements are adapted to reduce anxiety and ensure every child has an opportunity to meet Santa and his elves.

Christmas artisan markets and crafts

There are plenty of opportunities to buy gifts, cards and crafts at markets up and down the country, including many in National Trust properties, including Castle Ward, County Down (nationaltrust.org) on December 2-4.

There, visitors in the theatre space and stable yard will find a handpicked selection of local designer/makers and food vendors showcasing their work and local products. The stable yard will be dressed in Georgian style with Christmas lights, accompanied by living history actors telling you the stories of those who called Castle Ward home during the 18th century. During the late-night opening enjoy a night-time experience of Castle Ward lit up by the twinkling lights.

Stock up on seasonal treats for family and friends at the Bath House Gallery in RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Yorkshire (rhs.org.uk), choosing from a selection of works by local artists, crafters and designers who will be showcasing their Christmas designs.

For further inspiration it’s worth visiting the garden’s flora and thread exhibition, a plant-themed display featuring artwork on loan from the Captain Cook Memorial Museum in Whitby and created by the Whitby Stitchers.

Glasshouse Christmas display

For some festive inspiration, check out the enchanted forest scene in the Glasshouse at the RHS flagship garden at Wisley (rhs.org.uk). This imaginative white Christmas-themed display includes Christmas trees made from white poinsettias and a twinkling stream that flows from the waterfall.

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

The Big Dog is Troytown hero for Fahey and Donoghue

The Big Dog pounced on a mistake at the last by Lifetime Ambition to follow up his Munster National success in the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan – and leave Peter Fahey dreaming of Aintree with his ever-improving nine-year-old. Jessica Harrington’s runner-up had produced an exhibition...
newschain

Fil Dor does everything right on chasing debut for Navan victory

Gordon Elliott’s Fil Dor dazzled on his chasing debut as the big clash between the 10-11 favourite and Saint Roi lived up to expectations at Navan on Sunday. Both jumped with precision as they turned the Boardsmill Stud Irish EBF Beginners Chase into a match by the time the field had passed the winning post for the first time and were heading out into the country.
newschain

