Riverside, OH

Crews called to pedestrian crash in Riverside

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian in Riverside early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Beatrice Drive on the report of someone being hit by a vehicle just before 2:00 a.m., according to Riverside Police Dispatch.

>>Deputy, woman taken to hospital after high-speed pursuit through Clark Co.; Suspect at large

Video from the scene shows Riverside Police investigating the cross of Beatrice Dr. and Rohrer Boulevard.

Further details have not been given at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

