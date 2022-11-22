Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
whdh.com
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
cohaitungchi.com
The 20+ Best Things To Do In Boston With Kids (Not To Miss!)
If you are headed to New England for a family vacation, there are so many things to do in Boston with kids! As a place where we have lived for many years, I can say that not only is Boston a great place for families. But there are so many unique Boston activities for kids.
bostonhassle.com
Together, We Can Bring Urine Hell to Boston
We're feeling thankful for room-crushing noise rock bands all over the country. There is something incredibly special about noise rock shows in cramped, clamoring dive bars. The raw energy of these scenes is simply unmatched anywhere else in our world. I suppose it reminds me most of hardcore shows – the same energy, but with a lot less unbecoming seriousness.
travelupdate.com
Toddler Runs Wild on Long-Haul, Impromptu Boston Walking Tour, and How to Buy Cheaper Spirit Tickets
TODDLER RUNS WILD ON EIGHT HOUR FLIGHT, JUMPING ON TRAY TABLE – Live and Let’s Fly. Yikes. Parents, don’t do this. Eastie For an Afternoon – Short Walking Tour of East Boston – Travel Codex. Random walks when you have times to kill can end...
WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on A Christmas Carol that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago, and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
WBUR
From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
blsargo.org
Spotlight on Honora Pollard (I)
From secretly sneaking index cards under a desk to draw on in fourth grade to taking Advanced Placement Studio Art at Boston Latin School, Honora Pollard (I) has come a long way. They have cultivated their love for art since a very young age and hopesto continue pursuing this passion in the future.
nshoremag.com
A Boston Landmark Is Reincarnated as a 21st-Century Luxury Hotel
The 1927 neoclassically designed building, at perhaps the best address in Boston, has been revamped into a luxury hotel just across from the Public Garden. The first Ritz-Carlton in the United States, sited at the corner of Newbury and Arlington streets, has undergone a two-year revitalization. Reincarnated as the Newbury Boston, the hotel comes into the 21st century with luxurious updated interiors and the latest amenities—and has made the grade as a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World. Whether you are looking for a romantic staycation or the perfect lodgings while Christmas shopping in the city, the Newbury makes for a not-to-be-missed getaway.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
thebostonsun.com
Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later
On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
Turnto10.com
Durfee, New Bedford game turns ugly as teams engaged in nasty brawl
(WJAR) — The Durfee and New Bedford high school football teams engaged in a massive brawl at the conclusion of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at Paul Walsh Field in New Bedford. Durfee alum David Monteiro was at the game and captured the melee on video. Monteiro said both...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What Planting Trees In the Street Could Look Like in Boston: Learning From Other Cities
How and where we plant street trees impacts the quantity and quality of benefits we get in return such as how cool our streets feel during hot summer days, and how efficiently trees can filter rainfall and serve as stormwater management infrastructure. At the block level, at least 40 percent...
wamc.org
At Polar factory in Worcester, seltzer remains a family concern
Earlier this fall, I found myself taking a road trip to a Cape Cod wedding. Having driven by Worcester a few times over the years, I thought it would make a good excuse to investigate one of my passions: seltzer. So I set up a visit to the Polar factory.
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
WCVB
What it looked like at Wrentham Outlets on Black Friday
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham officials warned of traffic backups as early-morning risers hit the road early on Black Friday to try to score some serious deals at Massachusetts stores. The Wrentham Outlets, which was closed on Thanksgiving, opened before sunrise. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 495 approaching the...
Second Apple Store survivor speaks out and new barriers go up outside the storefront
HALIFAX - Sharon Nasser arrived at the Hingham Apple Store just minutes before a black SUV plowed through the large glass windows on Monday Morning. “It was 10:32 because I was late I had an Apple lesson for my new watch,” Sharon Nasser told Boston 25 News. Sharon remembers...
iheart.com
Malden Thanksgiving Saved By Two Volunteers After Head Cook Called Out Sick
MALDEN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Thanksgiving morning was off to a rocky start when one head cook called out sick just hours before they were supposed to begin preparing meals for over a thousand Malden residents. Luckily, there were two professional cooks from Wood and Fire Neapolitan Pizzeria among...
