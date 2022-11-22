ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

The 20+ Best Things To Do In Boston With Kids (Not To Miss!)

If you are headed to New England for a family vacation, there are so many things to do in Boston with kids! As a place where we have lived for many years, I can say that not only is Boston a great place for families. But there are so many unique Boston activities for kids.
BOSTON, MA
bostonhassle.com

Together, We Can Bring Urine Hell to Boston

We're feeling thankful for room-crushing noise rock bands all over the country. There is something incredibly special about noise rock shows in cramped, clamoring dive bars. The raw energy of these scenes is simply unmatched anywhere else in our world. I suppose it reminds me most of hardcore shows – the same energy, but with a lot less unbecoming seriousness.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music

Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
BOSTON, MA
blsargo.org

Spotlight on Honora Pollard (I)

From secretly sneaking index cards under a desk to draw on in fourth grade to taking Advanced Placement Studio Art at Boston Latin School, Honora Pollard (I) has come a long way. They have cultivated their love for art since a very young age and hopesto continue pursuing this passion in the future.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

A Boston Landmark Is Reincarnated as a 21st-Century Luxury Hotel

The 1927 neoclassically designed building, at perhaps the best address in Boston, has been revamped into a luxury hotel just across from the Public Garden. The first Ritz-Carlton in the United States, sited at the corner of Newbury and Arlington streets, has undergone a two-year revitalization. Reincarnated as the Newbury Boston, the hotel comes into the 21st century with luxurious updated interiors and the latest amenities—and has made the grade as a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World. Whether you are looking for a romantic staycation or the perfect lodgings while Christmas shopping in the city, the Newbury makes for a not-to-be-missed getaway.
BOSTON, MA
thebostonsun.com

Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

What it looked like at Wrentham Outlets on Black Friday

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Wrentham officials warned of traffic backups as early-morning risers hit the road early on Black Friday to try to score some serious deals at Massachusetts stores. The Wrentham Outlets, which was closed on Thanksgiving, opened before sunrise. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 495 approaching the...
WRENTHAM, MA
