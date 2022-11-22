ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices of Unity: Unique program teaches students skills after school

By Maia Belay
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A local high school has a unique approach to teaching students skills to take on life after school.

Students with special needs and their teachers formed a small business: Able Not Label.

In the Voices of Unity report above, Fox 8’s Maia Belay shows us how the students are working together to grow the business and their independence.

Able Not Label is taking orders via email at ablenotlabel@gmail.com.

