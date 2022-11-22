Read full article on original website
LSU, Oregon, UNC Fall in Week 14 AP Poll
Rivalry week saw several top-ranked teams lose and as a result, they plummeted down the rankings.
AP sources: Fickell on verge of becoming Wisconsin coach
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell informed his team on Sunday that he is leaving the school, paving the way for him to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. A person with knowledge of Fickell’s decision told The Associated Press that Fickell was leaving and veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Wisconsin was still finalizing approval of Fickell’s contract. Wisconsin’s Board of Regents scheduled a special closed meeting for Sunday afternoon “to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach,” according to a meeting notice posted online.
Virginia Tech aims to work out kinks vs. Minnesota
While Virginia Tech is trying to locate its shot from 3-point range, Minnesota is working to incorporate its best player
Former WVU OC Jake Spavital Fired as Texas State Head Coach
The ex-Mountaineer coordinator is out of a job.
BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over
Four storylines to follow now that the regular season is over
