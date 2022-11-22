ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

YMCASWV’s 46th Thanksgiving Day Run Set for Thanksgiving

WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwRHL_0jJck4Zm00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s 46th Annual Thanksgiving Day Run happens at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. The event opens at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and offers something for everyone, according to organizers.

These 12 GOP Senators Voted for Same Sex Marriage Bill

“We have a lot of marathon runners, runners in the area that constantly train at the complex, as well as college runners come in and run for it, and then people who just want to run and have fun with their family before they go eat Thanksgiving dinner,” YMCA-SWV Sports and Recreation Director Jason Logan said on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Registration is available online 45th Annual Thanksgiving Day Run/Walk – YMCA of Southern West Virginia (recliquecore.com) and at the YMCA on Main Street in Beckley on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Logan said.

2022-2023 Hunting Seasons in West Virginia Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Appalachian Coal Town Christmas brings holiday cheer to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For more than twenty years, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine’s annual Appalachian Coal Town Christmas event brought delight and cheer to people from across the region. The event received recognition on HGTV as part of a Christmas special for several years. It became a tradition in Southern West Virginia despite some […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Lewis Christian Community Center Serves Over 2,000 Thanksgiving dinners

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– After Thanksgiving dinner comes the clean-up, the part of the holiday most people don’t enjoy. The Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill drew a crowd of volunteers on Thanksgiving morning to help cook, serve, and to clean up. Local churches and volunteers cooked and served 2,000 meals to those who […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Vietnam Veterans Running Christmas Tree Lot in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is by decking the halls and setting up a Christmas tree. For many…that tree isn’t just plastic — it’s live. But just because people have a live tree, that doesn’t mean they know how to keep it that way.the Vietnam […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Fantastic Finds found a new home

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers with the Bluefield Union Mission gave out hot meals on Thanksgiving Day to those in need, and outside of the donations from the community, they had another group to thank for their funds. For years, Fantastic Finds took in donations from the community, filling their store with everything and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Theater manager says specials leave something for gift givers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It is not always easy to find the perfect gift for everyone on the holiday shopping list, but the manager of Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza in Beckley said he has a solution. Jacob Armstrong said on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that movie gift cards let people pick their own adventure at […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Communities highlight local stores on Small Business Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, November 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to showcasing everything local businesses have to offer. More than thirty million small businesses took part last year in the United States. Notoriously Morbid in Beckley is one such business participating this year. The company opened in 2013. For its […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Holiday season is the perfect time to recycle

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Holiday season 2022 is officially here. That means more food, gifts and trash. Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Education Director Sherrie Hunter wants to remind folks to recycle food, cans, and plastics. She said the holidays are a great time to start separating recyclables from the garbage. “It should warm your heart […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Free carriage rides for Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, McCoy’s Country Farm will be at Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival with free carriage rides from 1:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. The free carriage rides are sponsored by Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Committee. “We love to go out and give people rides. It brings in the people from […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Emergencies do not take holidays, nor do first responders

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Not everyone gets to go home to friends and family for Thanksgiving Day. “When we work holidays we try to take it easy we are not out doing training or public education on those days usually we try to stay in the station when we can, have a good time with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Travelers share Thanksgiving plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–This year, Thanksgiving is the third highest for travel since American Automobile Association started keeping records in the year two thousand. Gas prices, at a national average of $3.66 per gallon, haven’t kept folks at home. The Beckley Travel Plaza was busy on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, one day before Thanksgiving. Hundreds of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Appalachian coal town Christmas event returns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will host their ever-popular, Appalachian Coal Town Christmas! The event will be held two consecutive weekends, November 25-26, 2022 and December 2-3, 2022. On both weekends, the event will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The cost for adults is $12.50 […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza Open for Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For families who want to opt out of the gridiron action after their Thanksgiving Day feast, a Beckley theater manager has the answer. Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza is open on Thanksgiving Day, General Manager Jacob Armstrong said on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Armstrong added movies have a way of adding to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

City of Hinton ready for Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Hinton is getting ready to put on their 2022 Christmas Festival! Happening Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 6:00 P.M., visitors are asked come and meet at the line-up beforehand at 5:00 P.M. at the Pivont Funeral Home located at 100 Park Ave, Hinton, WV 25951. “Hinton’s Hometown Christmas […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Local businesses get ready for Small Business Saturday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Although shoppers are hitting the big box stores today for Black Friday, many will be heading out again for Small Business Saturday. Many small businesses hold special sales on Small Business Saturday. SweetPea Hill Boutique in Princeton, is one of the businesses offering discounted prices to shoppers. And while this is […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Chef says not to trust the turkey pop-up

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County chef says that nobody wants a foodborne illness for Thanksgiving, so turkey safety is important. Paul Almond, the executive chef of The Dish Cafe in Daniels, said the only way to make sure a turkey is thoroughly cooked is to use a thermometer. But, what about the “pop-up” […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

“The Noel Express” set for Dec. 13, 2022

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A group of retired police officers have a “murder” planned at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park this holiday season. The Beckley Police Department Alumni Association welcomes back the “Murder and Merriment” interactive play for the fourth year, to raise funds for the organization. Dinner guests will help solve a staged murder, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield University welcomes all to Christmas celebration

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield University will host its traditional Christmas at Bluefieldmusic extravaganza Saturday, December 3, at 7:30 P.M. in Harman Chapel Auditoriumon the Bluefield University campus. Known as the institution’s Christmas gift to the Greater Bluefield community, Christmasat Bluefield is open and free to the public as an annual Christian celebration of the […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Bramwell turns 134 years old

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Everyone wish the town of Bramwell a happy belated birthday! The town of Bramwell turned a whopping 134 years old on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Bramwell is the first and oldest incorporated town in Mercer County dating all the way back to 1888, and it is chock full of history, […]
BRAMWELL, WV
WVNS

Athens Elementary celebrates Heritage Day

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–Students in Athens are learning all about the different types of jobs across the Mountain State. Volunteers from WVU Extension and in the local Athens community donated their time to teach children what they do for a living. They learned about spinning yarn, how to test soil, and the life of bees. Teacher […]
ATHENS, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy