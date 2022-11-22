Read full article on original website
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Influencer criticised for 'checking into £635 a night hotel because heating was broken'
An influencer has rather ironically landed herself in hot water after telling her followers that she was going to check into the Savoy Hotel because the heating was broken in her house. Fashion and lifestyle influencer Lydia Millen decided to avoid the harsh winter weather by heading to a pricey...
Cameron Diaz shares what it means to become a mum aged 47
Cameron Diaz has opened up about becoming a mum in her 40s. The Charlie's Angels actor gave birth to her first daughter, Raddix, in 2019 with husband Benji Madden. She's since been candid about how motherhood has changed her perspective on things and honestly, we couldn't love her more for it!
Mum claims school refused to give daughter, 7, lunch after she broke school dress code
A mum has claimed her seven-year-old daughter was denied her lunch after she broke her school's dress code. Taking to TikTok to recount her daughter being 'starved', Harlie, who posted under the handle @thisisharlie, said that her school too umbrage with the first-grader wearing a top with spaghetti straps. Harlie...
Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral
Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
Jonnie Irwin says A Place In The Sun bosses paid him off when he told them about cancer diagnosis
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has claimed that bosses of A Place In The Sun paid him off and didn't renew his contract after they learned of his cancer diagnosis. He had been filming episodes for the show in Italy when his vision went blurry while driving, within a week of flying back home he had been told he had just six months to live.
A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin fears his children won't remember him when he dies
A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin has said there’s ‘no chance’ his children will remember after revealing his terminal cancer. Irwin is dad to three-year-old Rex and two-year-old twins Cormac and Rafa, whom he shares with wife Jess. Earlier this month, the 49-year-old shared the...
Devastated parents both diagnosed with stage four cancer just weeks apart
One Californian family has been left absolutely devastated after mum and dad Laura and Michael were diagnosed with stage four cancer just weeks apart. Back in February, Laura Tomelloso was told by medics that she had stage four colon cancer, which has since spread to her ovaries. And just a...
Mum divides opinion after refusing to pay niece for babysitting
A mum has divided opinion online after refusing to pay her niece, who she asked to babysit her son for a couple of hours. The mum took to Reddit to explain that she had a family emergency when her husband was involved in a car accident. Frantically, she began searching for someone to watch her son Max while she rushed to his bedside.
Mum shares incredible items she received in her free baby box after giving birth
A mum has shared the incredible items she received in her free baby box after giving birth. Vanessa Kirby, 30, posted the adorable unboxing video on TikTok and people have been left in shock after seeing the abundance of incredible and useful gifts. The mum-of-three started off by explaining that...
Dad told to 'get a grip' after demanding mornings off from childcare
A dad of a newborn baby has been told to 'get a grip' after he demanded he got mornings off from childcare. The dad, who funnily enough goes by the name of tireddad667 on Reddit, shared his current dilemma anonymously with the social media platform. In the post, the man...
Mum shares shares tell-tale signs after daughter is diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mum who was given the all-clear from cancer was left devastated after her young daughter lost her eye to the same disease just months later. On Boxing Day last year, mum Lisa Shaw, 38, and dad Daryl Robson, 42, noticed a white ring around their daughter Bonnie’s right pupil.
Mum shocked after airline put her three-year-old daughter in different row
A mum was left horrified after she booked a flight only to discover her young daughter hadn’t been seated next to her. Jennifer Keller was travelling with her three-year-old daughter after a trip to Delaware in the US. However, when she and her daughter arrived at the airport she...
Woman reveals the changes she experienced during 'second puberty'
A woman has revealed the changes she experienced during her so-called ‘second puberty’, saying there was even one ‘pleasant surprise’. While it isn’t a strict medical concept, the changes that many people experience as they grow older have been colloquially referred to as the ‘second puberty’.
Mum defends spending £700 on Christmas presents for her three-year-old daughter
An Aussie mum defended spending £780 on Christmas presents for her three-year-old daughter, saying the youngster ‘needs to be spoilt’ on the special day. Mum A'leasha, from Queensland in Australia, started her shopping six months before Christmas and would regularly buy gifts if anything interesting caught her eye.
People are shocked to find out Tess Daly's name is not Tess
Did you know that Tess Daly was born with a totally different name?. People have been left surprised after only recently finding out that Tess' real name isn't actually Tess, having changed it at the start of her career. Tess, 53, is best known for presenting Strictly Come Dancing, which...
Woman marries ghost despite disastrous wedding night
A woman who married a ghost last month (as you do) is still planning a honeymoon with her supernatural soulmate - despite a rather 'awkward' wedding night. Singer-songwriter Brocarde has continually made the headlines in recent years due to her relationship with what she claims is the ghost of a Victorian soldier.
Disney's new Christmas series is perfect for adults but don't watch it with your children
Parents have been warned about one of Disney's new Christmas series after a mum shared a post on Facebook. Taking to a family Facebook group, the mum warned others about Tim Allen's latest series, The Santa Clauses, which was released on the streaming platform last week. In the six-part series...
Woman says 27-year age gap with partner makes him a 'better dad'
A woman say the 27-year age gap with her husband makes him a ‘better dad’ as he’s more mature than blokes her own age. Gretchen Dillon, 36, met Michael Dillon, 63, in a supermarket back in 2014 and the pair struck up a friendship. You can see Michael with his young son here:
