Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair

A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Cameron Diaz shares what it means to become a mum aged 47

Cameron Diaz has opened up about becoming a mum in her 40s. The Charlie's Angels actor gave birth to her first daughter, Raddix, in 2019 with husband Benji Madden. She's since been candid about how motherhood has changed her perspective on things and honestly, we couldn't love her more for it!
Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral

Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
Devastated parents both diagnosed with stage four cancer just weeks apart

One Californian family has been left absolutely devastated after mum and dad Laura and Michael were diagnosed with stage four cancer just weeks apart. Back in February, Laura Tomelloso was told by medics that she had stage four colon cancer, which has since spread to her ovaries. And just a...
Mum divides opinion after refusing to pay niece for babysitting

A mum has divided opinion online after refusing to pay her niece, who she asked to babysit her son for a couple of hours. The mum took to Reddit to explain that she had a family emergency when her husband was involved in a car accident. Frantically, she began searching for someone to watch her son Max while she rushed to his bedside.
Dad told to 'get a grip' after demanding mornings off from childcare

A dad of a newborn baby has been told to 'get a grip' after he demanded he got mornings off from childcare. The dad, who funnily enough goes by the name of tireddad667 on Reddit, shared his current dilemma anonymously with the social media platform. In the post, the man...
Woman reveals the changes she experienced during 'second puberty'

A woman has revealed the changes she experienced during her so-called ‘second puberty’, saying there was even one ‘pleasant surprise’. While it isn’t a strict medical concept, the changes that many people experience as they grow older have been colloquially referred to as the ‘second puberty’.
Mum defends spending £700 on Christmas presents for her three-year-old daughter

An Aussie mum defended spending £780 on Christmas presents for her three-year-old daughter, saying the youngster ‘needs to be spoilt’ on the special day. Mum A'leasha, from Queensland in Australia, started her shopping six months before Christmas and would regularly buy gifts if anything interesting caught her eye.
People are shocked to find out Tess Daly's name is not Tess

Did you know that Tess Daly was born with a totally different name?. People have been left surprised after only recently finding out that Tess' real name isn't actually Tess, having changed it at the start of her career. Tess, 53, is best known for presenting Strictly Come Dancing, which...
Woman marries ghost despite disastrous wedding night

A woman who married a ghost last month (as you do) is still planning a honeymoon with her supernatural soulmate - despite a rather 'awkward' wedding night. Singer-songwriter Brocarde has continually made the headlines in recent years due to her relationship with what she claims is the ghost of a Victorian soldier.
