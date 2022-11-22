ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
Spain vs Germany live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group E match

Four-time World Cup winners Germany will aim to bounce back from their shock loss to Japan when they take on Spain in Group E as the European heavyweights in Qatar. Die Mannschaft were the victims of one of the tournament's major upsets as Japan came back to beat them 2-1 in their opening match. The Samurai Blue were brought crashing back down to earth with a 1-0 defeat earlier on Sunday to Costa Rica side that Spain demolished 7-0.
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Why Weston McKennie's hair is red, white and blue for USA 2022 World Cup games

Soccer is nothing if not artistic expression. What better way to express yourself than through one's luscious locks?. Plenty of footballers have employed ambitious hairstyles in the past. From David Beckham's bizarre cornrows to Stephan El-Shaarawy's gelled mohawk, it seems more and more players are willing to take risks when it comes to styling their coiffures to give them that extra bit of edge on — and off — the field.

