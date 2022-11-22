Read full article on original website
Fuming Ghana boss sarcastically congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring ‘with special gifts from the referee’
SEETHING Ghana boss Otto Addo blamed "special gifts from the referees" for a landmark Cristiano Ronaldo goal. Addo reacted sarcastically after Ronaldo become the only player to ever score at five World Cups as Portugal sneaked a dramatic 3-2 win. The German-born Ghanaian was unhappy at ref Ismail Elfath failing...
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
Inter Miami nearing deal with Lionel Messi to make soccer star highest-paid player in MLS history
The MLS could be on the verge of adding some major star power. Longtime Barcelona soccer legend Lionel Messi may
Qatar authorities confiscate Brazilian fans' flag after mistaking Pernmbuco state colors for banned LGBTQ rainbow colors
Two Brazilian women had their home state's flag thrown to the ground and stepped on after a man misinterpreted it for an LGBTQ pride flag outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place as World Cup fans were leaving the stadium following Saudi Arabia's miraculous 2-1...
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
msn.com
Exclusive: Qatar demands Fifa chief Gianni Infantino step in to resolve Saudi Arabia TV row
Qatari broadcasters have urgently pleaded with Gianni Infantino to resolve Saudi Arabia's block on TV coverage as part of a power play at the World Cup. The Fifa president is under intense pressure to warn Saudi after Telegraph Sport detailed how beIN's streaming platforms were being blocked. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that new legal representations from beIN had been taken to both Fifa and Saudi authorities on Saturday.
Sporting News
How to watch South Korea vs Ghana in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
South Korea and Ghana both know that a win is vital if they are to harbor hopes of progressing to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They meet at the Education City Stadium on Monday, with the battle to keep pace with Group H heavyweights and early pacesetters Portugal currently wide open.
The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
Americans are falling in love with football and we should all be worried
Watching Americans fall in love with football is like watching the fires of Mount Doom light up the dark sky over Mordor. Here in this New York bar, described by several online listicles as “the best soccer venue in the city”, I am Gandalf gazing at a pulsating orange glow in the distance with foreboding – a silent witness to the rise of a power that, once unleashed, will be almost impossible to stop.It’s no secret that the United States is a country that takes sports very seriously, but it’s hard to describe to people who don’t live here just...
The Times podcast: Mexico's unique, binational soccer fans
Of all the fans from all the nations competing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mexico's unique fanbase sets it apart. Today, we examine what makes that so.
Taliban bosses ‘made MILLIONS helping to build Qatar World Cup stadiums with construction deals’
TALIBAN bosses have made a fortune helping to build stadiums in Qatar ahead of the World Cup sources have claimed. Developers are said to have paid millions to senior officials of the ruthless militant group in order to use heavy construction machinery. A source from the Taliban's office in Doha...
Sporting News
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
tatler.com
Queen Letizia of Spain is red hot in Hugo Boss leather trousers for Barcelona outing
Queen Letizia of Spain proved she is one of the most stylish Euro monarchs yesterday when she stepped out for an engagement in a pair of cropped red Hugo Boss leather trousers. While the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex rely on respectable fail-safes like Emilia Wickstead coatdresses...
Sporting News
Are there concussion substitutions at the 2022 World Cup? Protocols, incidents of concussion subs
All sports worldwide in recent years have started to take concussions and their impacts on players more seriously – and football is no exception. This is from the grassroots level where heading a ball before a certain age is banned, right up to the professional leagues where we are beginning to see the implementation of concussions substitutions.
Sporting News
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
US News and World Report
Spain to Send Troops, F-18 Fighter Jets to Romania in December, PM Says
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will send at least 130 troops and eight F-18 fighter jets to Romania next month to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Latona, editing by Inti Landauro)
