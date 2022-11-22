ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Exclusive: Qatar demands Fifa chief Gianni Infantino step in to resolve Saudi Arabia TV row

Qatari broadcasters have urgently pleaded with Gianni Infantino to resolve Saudi Arabia's block on TV coverage as part of a power play at the World Cup. The Fifa president is under intense pressure to warn Saudi after Telegraph Sport detailed how beIN's streaming platforms were being blocked. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that new legal representations from beIN had been taken to both Fifa and Saudi authorities on Saturday.
ClutchPoints

The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
The Independent

Americans are falling in love with football and we should all be worried

Watching Americans fall in love with football is like watching the fires of Mount Doom light up the dark sky over Mordor. Here in this New York bar, described by several online listicles as “the best soccer venue in the city”, I am Gandalf gazing at a pulsating orange glow in the distance with foreboding – a silent witness to the rise of a power that, once unleashed, will be almost impossible to stop.It’s no secret that the United States is a country that takes sports very seriously, but it’s hard to describe to people who don’t live here just...
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
US News and World Report

Spain to Send Troops, F-18 Fighter Jets to Romania in December, PM Says

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will send at least 130 troops and eight F-18 fighter jets to Romania next month to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Latona, editing by Inti Landauro)

