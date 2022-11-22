Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Exhibit Explores Deep Snow
In the depth of winter, a deep layer of snow quiets the High Desert’s forests. But under the surface, a secret world comes to life. A new High Desert Museum exhibit dives into the snow, where voles, shrews, insects and porcupines build a matrix of tunnels to survive the winter and hide from the predators that lurk just above the surface.
mycentraloregon.com
Winter Weather Has Arrived
Winter weather has arrived, and the City of Bend is passing along some helpful winter driving tips to get you safely to your destination:. Allow extra time to get to your destination. Give yourself more time to stop and try to avoid slamming on the breaks. It’s also important to remember to accelerate slowly as to not slide when you start moving again.
mycentraloregon.com
HSCO Offers “Black Furday”
The Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special the 25th and 26th of November. Featured animals during Black Furday will receive 75% off their adoption fee. Reduced fee valid for all featured animals adopted on November 25th and 26th. The “Black Furday” adoption special begins at 10am when the animal shelter doors open for adoptions.
Comments / 0