ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

No. 21 Baylor 75, No. T-23 Villanova 70

VILLANOVA (5-1) Dalce 2-4 0-0 4, Siegrist 8-24 6-8 22, Burke 3-3 0-0 9, Mullin 1-4 2-2 4, Olsen 7-14 3-4 18, Olbrys 2-3 0-0 4, Cauley 0-1 0-0 0, Orihel 0-2 3-4 3, Runyan 2-6 2-2 6, Totals 25-61 16-20 70. BAYLOR (5-1) Bickle 5-12 8-11 18, Andrews 4-13...
WACO, TX
Titusville Herald

Montana 34, SE Missouri 24

SEMO_Hess 1 run (Pippin kick), 00:30. MONT_Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT_White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT_Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMOMONT. First downs2522. Rushes-yards39-14225-84 Passing277306. Comp-Att-Int25-49-118-38-1 Return Yards87202. Punts-Avg.6-40.33-42.0. Fumbles-Lost1-02-1 Penalty-Yards11-1104-35 Time of Possession36:4923:11. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS. RUSHING_SE Missouri, Ge. Hess 30-122,...
MISSOURI STATE
Titusville Herald

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
Titusville Herald

Smith Island changed course after hurricane devastation

SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — For the people of Smith Island, weather guides a way of life as much as the tranquil atmosphere for which it has become known. Hurricanes with names like Hazel, Agnes, Isabel and Irene become part of the zeitgeist, never fading from memory as recollections of their destructive and unrelenting power are passed from one generation to the next. It is told in the context of high tides in the great watermen tradition, an industry that has become an unspoiled culture on the island like its own Elizabethan dialect.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy