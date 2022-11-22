Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Who will win over Libertarian vote in Georgia runoff?
ATLANTA — What is to become of the 81,278 voters who marked their ballots for Libertarian Chase Oliver in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race? Will those voters return to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker?. Those 81,278 Georgians could sway the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma lawmakers turn focus to medication abortions
OKLAHOMA CITY — After passing one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans, which essentially ended the procedure at clinics, some lawmakers are turning their focus to medication-induced abortions, often the only option for women seeking to end a pregnancy in Oklahoma. Oklahoman staff reporter Dana Branham contributed to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A nontraditional Thanksgiving
It turns out there aren’t many dining options available on Thanksgiving night in northwest Arkansas. With the University of Arkansas’ student body on break and it being a national holiday, most restaurants closed early or never opened. That’s how a handful of Missouri football parents ended up at a Mexican restaurant near Fayetteville, Arkansas, for their Thanksgiving feast last November.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Warnock helps secure grants for rural Georgia health care facilities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has announced $1.9 million in federal investments to construct three rural health care facilities in southeast Georgia. The investments, which the United States Department of Agriculture says will benefit 44,401 Georgians, were awarded to Bacon, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UGA's Vinson Institute to train Development Authority members
ATHENS -- The Carl Vinson Institute of Government has been certified as the training entity for Regional Industrial Development Authority members. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently certified CVIOG to train new authority members through the year 2024. Training for Regional Industrial Development Authorities will include elements of development authority law, financing and deal structuring, project development, project management, and case studies relevant to economic development within Georgia. Courses will be developed and available for potential counties by spring 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cent$ible Nutrition Program Honors Wyoming Educators, Partners for Community Outreach
Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) congratulates staff and partners across the state for outstanding outreach efforts in 2022. CNP serves income-qualifying families and individuals through educational programming focused on nutrition, physical activity and how to eat better for less. “We have an excellent team of educators. They all do...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California has a home ownership crisis | Dan Walters
When the California Legislature reconvenes in a few weeks, it will have dozens of new members, thanks to term limits and legislative districts redrawn after the 2020 census. There is no shortage of critical issues that the Legislature, and a newly re-elected Gov. Gavin Newsom, should address but none is more important than a chronic shortage of housing. That shortage not only causes severe overcrowding, particularly in urban areas, but rents that are the primary factors in California’s highest-in the-nation poverty and homelessness rates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Severe storm threat this coming Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur Tuesday into Tuesday night across the ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee according to the Storm Predictions Center. The worst of the weather may happen in the eastern part of our area. The risk is enhanced there.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska state prison in Tecumseh moves toward normal operations
The Nebraska prison in Tecumseh is taking a step toward resuming normal operations after a staffing emergency was declared nearly three years ago. Inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a medium- and maximum-security facility located about 50 miles southeast of Lincoln, have had limited access to activities on weekends since at least December 2019.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Christmas in the Park in Liberty City celebrates 25th year
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their debut Dec. 2 at the Christmas in the Park light display at Liberty City’s Hugh Camp Memorial Park. This is the 25th year volunteers have decorated the park with lights, decorations and a house for the jolly old elf and his wife.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Additional case of bird flu in Nebraska reported in Dixon County
An additional case of bird flu has been reported in Nebraska on Saturday. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, this additional case marks Nebraska's 13th case of bird flu. The 13th farm affected is a Dixon...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
KPVI Newschannel 6
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements — such as the training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Department of Natural Resources expands limits on wild animals that may be kept as pets
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Citing threats from non-native species, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has expanded limits on animals that can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Owners of newly listed species, legally called wild animals and varying from Argentine black and white tegus to...
