ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Rhude, Bluemarble and Robyn Lynch Among Eight International Woolmark Prize Finalists

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuG6B_0jJcj1tO00
From left: Rhude's Rhuigi Villaseñor, Maxxij's Jaehyung Lee, Bluemarble's Anthony Alvarez, A. Roege Hove's Amalie Roege Hove, Robyn Lynch, Marco Rambaldi, Paolina Russo's Lucile Guilmard and Paolina Russo, and Lagos Space Programme's Adeju Thompson. Courtesy

A new cohort of finalists for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize, eight brands from eight nations, has been revealed.

They are Rhuigi Villaseñor, founder of Rhude and creative director of Bally; Jaehyung Lee, who is behind the South Korean brand Maxxij; Anthony Alvarez, founder of Bluemarble; Amalie Roege Hove of the Danish knitwear brand A. Roege Hove; Irish menswear designer Robyn Lynch; Marco Rambaldi from Italy; design duo Lucile Guilmard and Paolina Russo of the label Paolina Russo, and Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme.

John Roberts, managing director of the Woolmark Company, which helps some 60,000 Australian woolgrowers promote their products, said this year’s selection “represents the next generation of creative game-changers who all want to design fashion for a better tomorrow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0jJcj1tO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0jJcj1tO00

“As the fashion and textile industry continues to evolve amongst an ever-changing landscape, we hope that our support throughout the International Woolmark Prize will inspire and propel design and business strategies of our eight finalists,” he added.

Roberts said this year’s theme for the prize is “Dialogue,” and it was chosen as a catalyst to “ignite creative conversations across all generations and geographical locations.”

“We see this as a celebration of finding common ground amongst creatives, but also reflects our own mission to connect emerging design talent with established industry bodies to collectively envision more sustainable operations and growth.

“Amidst a war, energy crisis, and a global health pandemic, there is still a lot of hope and there has never been a better time for cross-industry collaboration. The Woolmark Prize encourages and connects players from various industries to come together so we can all remain relevant, innovative, and future-facing,” he said.

Each label will be given 60,000 Australian dollars to design a merino wool capsule as part of their fall 2023 collections. They will be judged on whether the capsules successfully “highlight the innate versatility, innovative nature and eco-credentials of merino wool,” when picking the winner of the top prize. The winner will receive a 200,000 Australian dollar, or $132,230, cash prize, the opportunity to be stocked at top fashion retailers, and business mentorship.

The honor of Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation with a cash prize of 100,000 Australian dollars, or $66,115, will be given to another finalist. The Woolmark Supply Chain Award, which goes to a trade partner in the global wool industry, is usually revealed prior to the final.

The winners are selected by a group of industry experts, which includes Farfetch’s chief brand officer Holli Rogers, and Shaway Yeh, founder of YehYehYeh, one of China’s leading sustainability agencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z33b9_0jJcj1tO00
From left, top to bottom: A. Roege Hove’s Amalie Roege Hove, Lagos Space Programme’s Adeju Thompson, Marco Rambaldi, Maxxij’s Jaehyung Lee, Robyn Lynch, Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseñor, Paolina Russo’s Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard, and Bluemarble’s Anthony Alvarez. Courtesy

The British Guyanese designer Saul Nash was named the winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize in April. Ten days later, he was also named the recipient of this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Previous winners of the International Woolmark Prize include Matty Bovan, Richard Malone, Bode, Rahul Mishra, Edward Crutchley, and Matthew Miller, as well as Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, and Valentino Garavani.

Roberts admitted that the Australian wool sector is now under pressure as “high inflation from high energy costs is having a real impact on demand,” but he believes that there are “enormous opportunities as more and more consumers demand more sustainable fashion,” a theme many finalists have been working on for their Woolmark Prize capsules in recent years.

With so many new ideas gathered from these emerging talents, he touted that the Woolmark Company has “never been better prepared to take on these challenges and in many cases transition them into real opportunities.”

“Innovations continue to pave the way forward for Australian Merino wool. Casualization continues to grow, reducing dependency on traditional tailoring. Breakthrough knitwear technology creates high-performance apparel with unique constructions whilst minimizing waste, and unique merino wool fabrications offer alternatives to fabrics usually dominated by synthetics.

It’s these collective attributes that mean no other fiber – natural or man-made – can match all of wool’s unique, inherent and natural properties and it really is why we’re so proud to market Australian wool as the best wool in the world,” Roberts said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Borsalino Appoints Veteran Hat Designer as Its Head of Style

NEW HAT: As part of its continued revamp, storied hatmaker Borsalino has named industry veteran Jacopo Politi its head of style, a newly created role within the company. Politi quietly joined the Alessandria, Italy-based company last April, taking over the creative studio, previously helmed by Giacomo Santucci, brand curator and a member of Borsalino’s steering committee, who’s remaining with the company in the same role.More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Politi has a track record in the industry as a hat designer and consultant for several luxury brands, including...
WWD

Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years in Beijing Jail for Rape, Fined for $83 million

SHANGHAI — Kris Wu, the Chinese-Canadian singer, actor and former ambassador of Louis Vuitton, Porsche, and Bulgari, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and for organizing promiscuous group activities, Beijing Chaoyang District Court wrote in a statement Friday afternoon. The 32-year-old Wu will be deported from China after serving his sentence, said the statement.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands The court has found Wu guilty of forcing three women to have sex with him between November and December 2020. The...
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Has No Reservations About Fashion in Her Recent Appearances for ‘The Menu’

Fashion is always on the menu for Anya Taylor-Joy. The lithesome Golden Globe-winning actress has appeared in advertising for Tiffany & Co. and she serves as a Dior brand ambassador. The latter has been evident by some of her red-carpet choices as of late in appearances for the just-released feature film “The Menu.”  More from WWDAlexander McQueen Resort 2023Inside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at Harrods In the Mark Mylod-directed film, the 26-year-old actress is part of a young couple who travel to a remote island in the Pacific Northwest to dine at an exclusive restaurant where Ralph...
WWD

L’Oréal Launching Luxury K-Beauty Brand Shihyo

SHANGHAI — L’Oréal is launching a luxury K-beauty brand, called Shihyo. Created in collaboration with South Korea’s Hotel Shilla chain and Hong Kong-based Anchor Equity Partners, the skin care brand will be introduced in Korea via a third-party joint venture, called Loshian. More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' Shihyo, which means “the wisdom of time” in Korean, takes inspiration from the 24 seasons of the traditional lunisolar calendar. “Shihyo embodies the healthy energy of nature, powered by herbal sciences,” L’Oréal said in a statement. Shihyo...
WWD

How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour

The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Retailers React to Raf Simons Brand Closure

Buyers from leading retailers in fashion capitals paid their tributes on Tuesday after learning about the closure of Raf Simons’ namesake label. The Belgian fashion designer shared the news Monday on Instagram. The spring 2023 show staged during Frieze London last month marks the designer’s last collection for his own brand.
WWD

LVMH Buys Fine Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is expanding its jewelry capacity with the acquisition of manufacturer Pedemonte Group, it said on Friday. “With this strategic acquisition for our maisons, the LVMH Group further strengthens its presence in Italy while continuing to support the ecosystem of companies that contribute to the success of our maisons. With Pedemonte, our maisons will gain a partner recognized for its know-how to support their growth and maintain their leadership in jewelry,” LVMH deputy managing director Toni Belloni said in a statement.
WWD

WorkJam Secures $50 Million in ‘Series D’ Funding

WorkJam has secured $50 million in a Series D funding round, which was jointly led by a new investor: the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Prior investor Inovia Capital also joined this round, which WorkJam said will be used to expand into Europe, the U.S., Latin America and Southeast Asia. The money will also be used to drive product innovation and accelerate its business growth, the company said, adding that given the current tight labor market, “companies in multiple industries are competing intensely for talent and adopting WorkJam’s technology to empower their frontline employees with digital tools that help them seamlessly manage...
WWD

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit With Installation on Brook Street Flagship

While speculation about Alessandro Michele exiting Gucci, first reported by WWD, will for sure be a buzzy topic during Thanksgiving dinners for fashion lovers, some retailers are confident in the brand’s current maximalist aesthetic. British fashion retailer Browns on Thursday will unveil its 27-piece exclusive edit on both menswear and womenswear from the Gucci resort 2023 Cosmogonie collection with an immersive installation in pop-up space The Focus Room, which is located on the ground floor of its flagship store on Brook Street in London.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry...
WWD

Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign

The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong. Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

The 20 Best Shoulder Bags From Luxury Designer Brands That Elevate Any Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Just like luxury tote bags, designer shoulder bags should play an essential role in your designer handbag rotation. Firstly, the best shoulder bags of the season are a must-have for their versatility. These luxury shoulder bags allow you to carry them hands-free, and whether you’re after a long or short strap, a bucket style, or a baguette version, there are endless options. Shoulder bags are a surefire way to elevate your look with minimal effort. “I am a big fan of the long strap shoulder bags this season, especially the bucket silhouette! The versatility of a long strap makes this bag easy to pair for any occasion. I recommend utilizing the longer strap to create a crossbody when you’re on the go or wear it on your shoulder for a more structured and sophisticated look,” says Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director of Shopbop.
WWD

Katie Grand to Pick Up Isabella Blow Honor at Fashion Awards in London

LONDON – Katie Grand will take home the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards in London, which take place Dec. 5 at Royal Albert Hall. The British Fashion Council, which hands out the awards, said Grand is being honored “for her incredible contribution to culture, art, and fashion, which has made her one of the most exciting creative visionaries of our time.” More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion Awards2019 British Fashion Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos A stylist and creative consultant, Grand has worked on shows and campaigns for...
WWD

Into the Bao London Universe

Bao, the small-plate Taiwanese eatery in London, England, has cracked the culinary code of preserving an authentic street food taste while presenting dishes in a modern way that Westerners can appreciate. Because of Britain’s colonial history with Hong Kong, China, London’s Chinese food landscape has long been dominated by Cantonese cuisine, and especially dim sum. It wasn’t until recently that cooking styles from other parts of the Greater China region began to shine, and gain mainstream recognition.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 That’s definitely been the case...
WWD

LVMH Launches Curated Archive Platform Heristoria

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has launched Heristoria, a platform of archival and historical pieces. The platform aims to find treasures within the company’s maisons and launch special sales of the unique items, each paired with experiences and services.More from WWDGivenchy RTW Spring 2023Inside the Givenchy x Purple NYFW PartyPatou RTW Spring 2023 “Heristoria reflects our passion for beautiful stories. Only a group like LVMH has the capacity to bring such a diversity of iconic heritage items under one umbrella; objects that are the ongoing expression of our maisons’ know-how,” said LVMH group managing director Toni Belloni. The platform is grouped...
WWD

The Future Rocks, a Marketplace Betting on Lab-grown Diamonds

For Anthony Tsang and Ray Cheng, cofounders of the Hong Kong-based jewelry marketplace The Future Rocks, lab-grown diamonds are the gemstones of tomorrow. It was exactly what they wanted to enshrine in their company name, too.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Trouble is, when they looked to register a web domain for it, their first choice of “future rocks” was taken. “That’s when Ray suggested adding ‘the’ to turn the name into a statement,” said Tsang, who serves as chief executive officer of...
WWD

Bold Commerce Names Peter Karpas as CEO

Bold Commerce has named Peter Karpas as its chief executive officer, who succeeds Yvan Boisjoli, the company’s cofounder who “will focus full time on guiding business development and strategic partnerships for the company.” Karpas served in various roles at PayPal, Intuit and First Data. “As CEO, Karpas will lead the company’s continued expansion into enterprise and mid-market and scale adoption of its composable checkout solution,” Bold Commerce said in a statement.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Boisjoli said Karpas “has dedicated...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Arsham Designs Smartphone for Xiaomi

CAST IN BRONZE: Daniel Arsham, the artist famed for transforming items like Walkman cassette players and Nike sneakers into “future relics,” is bringing his weathered aesthetic to that most personal device, the mobile phone. Known for collaborations with brands including Adidas, Tiffany & Co. and Dior, the U.S. artist has teamed up with Chinese consumer electronics giant Xiaomi on the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, whose packaging and case recall his eroded bronze sculptures.  More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasBack to School Virtually Launching on Dec. 16 in a limited...
WWD

Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi on Designing a New Type of Christmas Tree for Claridge’s Hotel

LONDON — It’s a Jimmy Choo Christmas. The luxury accessories brand’s creative director Sandra Choi has unveiled her Christmas tree design for London’s Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The brightest and most animated in the hotel’s history, the tree is a minimal geometric shape lit by white lights with a double-knotted neon pink bow. “The bow as a symbol of bringing things together and this united ceremony is what I wanted to portray,” Choi told WWD on the morning of the tree’s big unveiling. “The...
WWD

Sybilla’s Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

LONDON — The Sala Canal de Isabel II, an exhibition hall in Madrid, Spain, that resembles a lighthouse from the outside, is shining a spotlight on the work of native fashion designer Sybilla, who rose to fame in the ’80s with minimal avant-garde designs. The retrospective, titled “The Invisible Thread,” is the designer’s largest exhibition to date, running until Jan. 15, and curated by her friend Laura Cerrato Mera.More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals It will include more than 80 pieces...
WWD

The Story Behind the Favorite Watches of Designers and Executives

Alessandro Sartori, creative director, Zegna Favorite watch: “My green Rolex Submariner, which is known as the Hulk. All three of my watches are Rolex. The first one I bought when I was 20, and it took all my savings to buy it.” Backstory: “I got it during a special, emotional birthday, and it was the present that made that birthday so special. I remember the birthday, the age and the watch, and this was when I turned 50.”More from WWDSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersThe Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion RenovationInside the Clash de Cartier Party in Paris The appeal...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy