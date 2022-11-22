Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age will be performing at Poland’s Open’er Festival 2023. Lizzo will be headlining the Wednesday night of the festival, which will mark her first ever live performance in Poland, while Queens Of The Stone Age will be playing on the Friday. Arctic Monkeys, OneRepublic and Nothing But Thieves have already been confirmed for the line-up of Open’er, which will take place in Gdynia, on the north coast of Poland, from June 28 – July 1 2023.

1 DAY AGO