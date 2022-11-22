Read full article on original website
Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut
Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew share rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’ – check it out below. The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
Zayn Malik covers Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ to celebrate the late guitar legend’s 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has shared a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Angel’ in the lead-up to what would have been the late guitar legend’s 80th birthday. The cut arrived today (November 25), using Hendrix’s original, signature guitar from the song, married with Malik’s own soulful vocals. The former One Direction singer’s voice blends in effortlessly with its ’70s-sounding surroundings and breathes new life into the cut, which was originally released posthumously in 1971 by Hendrix’s estate. Listen to it below.
Listen to a snippet of Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Pointless’
Lewis Capaldi has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Pointless’ and confirmed it will arrive next week – listen to the snippet below. ‘Pointless’ is due out next Friday (December 2) and will be the second preview of Capaldi’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following comeback single ‘Forget Me’.
Watch Run-DMC perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for first time in nearly 20 years
Run-DMC performed their festive song ‘Christmas In Hollis’ for the first time in nearly 20 years for a new Disney special set to air this weekend – watch the clip below. The rare rendition was filmed as part of a pre-recorded segment for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is set to air this Sunday (November 27) at 8pm ET (1am GST) on ABC, HULU and Disney+.
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol to headline new festival The World Is A Vampire
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire. The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature Turnstile, Peter Hook, Deafheaven and more. The new festival comes on the...
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age announced for Open’er 2023
Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age will be performing at Poland’s Open’er Festival 2023. Lizzo will be headlining the Wednesday night of the festival, which will mark her first ever live performance in Poland, while Queens Of The Stone Age will be playing on the Friday. Arctic Monkeys, OneRepublic and Nothing But Thieves have already been confirmed for the line-up of Open’er, which will take place in Gdynia, on the north coast of Poland, from June 28 – July 1 2023.
Stormzy calls Adele’s Las Vegas show “the best I’ve ever seen”.
Stormzy has praised Adele‘s Las Vegas show as “the best” he’s ever seen. The rapper was in the audience for the opening night of Adele’s ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which kicked off last week and runs till March 2023, and has waxed lyrical about the “spectacular” concert.
Morrissey shares ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years
Morrissey has shared new song ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years – check it out below. The track appears on the former Smiths frontman’s upcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am Not a Dog on a Chain’, was announced back in May of 2021, with the singer dubbing it “the best album of [his] life”.
‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists
SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation, SHINee and Super Junior, has released the first teaser for its annual winter project, set to feature artists from its roster. In a teaser posted to the agency’s social media platforms earlier today (November 25), SM Entertainment announced plans to release ‘2022...
Noel Gallagher shares behind the scenes footage of working with Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has shared behind the scenes footage of him working with Johnny Marr on their new single ‘Pretty Boy’ – watch the new clips below. The track arrived at the end of last month and offered the first preview of Gallagher’s as-yet-unannounced new album. “Massive...
‘Terrifier 3’ will be “fkn WILD”, says director
Terrifier director Damien Leone has teased details about the planned third film, describing it as “fkn WILD”. The slasher sequel Terrifier 2 became a word-of-mouth hit last month following reports that it was causing people to pass out in cinemas. It went on to surpass $10million (£8.2million) at the worldwide box office, from a budget of $250,000 (£206,000)
Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson joins Virgin Radio as drivetime presenter
Kaiser Chiefs‘ Ricky Wilson has joined Virgin Radio as the presenter of the station’s drivetime show. The singer has previously been on TV as a judge for talent show The Voice, which he joined in 2013 and quit two years later. Now, he will present Virgin Radio UK’s...
David Walliams’ future on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is “up in the air”
David Walliams’ future as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent is “very much up in the air”, a show spokesperson has said. According to The Sun, the comedian is set to step down from the show’s panel after 10 years. In response to the claims,...
Liam Gallagher responds to rumours he’s moving to the countryside near Blur’s Alex James
Liam Gallagher has shot down rumours that he’s set to move to the countryside to become neighbours with Blur bassist Alex James. Earlier this month, it was reported that Gallagher had been looking at a £3.5million property in the Cotswolds. James — who lives in nearby Chipping Norton...
Babymetal’s upcoming Japan shows will have a “silent” mosh pit area
Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’. The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.
Photobook of Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ era nears crowdfund target
A crowdfunding campaign launched to publish a photobook of the era surrounding Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ album is nearing its target. The book, called Hardcore, has so far raised £28,182 of its £45,000 target, contributed by 569 backers with six days left to go. Hardcore...
