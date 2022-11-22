ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU’s Centeio added to CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list

CHARLESTON, S.C. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named to the midseason watch list for the 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Through nine starts with the Dukes, Centeio is 164-of-252 for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. On the ground, he’s rushed for 368 yards and six scores to tally 2,778 total yards with 27 touchdowns responsible for.
EMU Men’s Basketball defeats Goucher, 71-59

HARRISONBURG, Va. – With their first three games all decided by four points or less, the EMU men’s basketball team made sure that didn’t happen for a fourth straight game. The Royals held a 16-point lead at the break and finished it off with a double-digit, 71-59,...
Staunton parade Monday

Now that all turkeys have been cooked and cranberry sauce has been consumed, the City of Staunton is ready to turn the page to Christmas. The Staunton Christmas Parade is set for 7 o’clock Monday evening through the downtown streets. The theme of this year’s parade is “A Storybook...
Foundation releases a guide for giving

As Virginians cut back on holiday shopping due to inflation, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is reminding folks that giving doesn’t have to break the bank. The organization has released a Giving Guide ahead of this year’s Giving Tuesday, which is set for November 29th. Listed...
Staunton crash under investigation

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident occurred at around 11 o’clock on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. Geller stated that a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
Edinburg man gets 40-years for stabbing death

An Edinburg man accused in the stabbing death of a former Shenandoah County supervisor and WSVA employee has avoided a trial by pleading guilty in the case. David Knott was charged with first-degree murder in the January of 2019 death of Cynthia Dellinger. A 10-day jury trial was set to...
