CHARLESTON, S.C. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named to the midseason watch list for the 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Through nine starts with the Dukes, Centeio is 164-of-252 for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. On the ground, he’s rushed for 368 yards and six scores to tally 2,778 total yards with 27 touchdowns responsible for.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO