Bernie Sanders Calls Out Amazon, Bezos in Black Friday Message to Workers
Protests were organized worldwide by labor activists on Black Friday to push for better working conditions and wages, among other demands.
The Rise of Celeb Children Publicly Slamming Their Parents
Is social media to blame for the surge in celebrity children calling out their parents? We asked experts for the truth behind famous family feuds.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
Fact Check: Did China Blur Out World Cup Crowds to Hide Maskless Fans?
Rumors based on blurred video suggest China is trying to censor the scenes of celebrations among World Cup fans seen on TV.
How To Quit Gambling Cold Turkey
"There is a way out and help is possible," Patrick Foster, author of "Might Bite: The Secret Life of a Gambling Addict," told Newsweek.
Twitter's New Check Mark Verification System: What We Know
The new system will implement a series of different-colored checks in an effort to combat impersonations.
'As a Dating Expert—I See 3 Ways Cost-of-Living Rises Hurt Relationships'
Psychotherapist James Earl reveals how the cost-of-living impacts couples during the dating process.
'We're Here' Creators Explain Why Watching Show is 'Urgent' Amid LGBTQ Hate
"We're Here" creators Johnnie Ingram, Stephen Warren and director Peter LoGreco spoke to Newsweek about facing "vile" hate while filming Season 3 of HBO show.
