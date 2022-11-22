ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Northern Europe has already slashed Russian oil imports by 90%, 2 weeks before the EU ban kicks in

By Huileng Tan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3dcG_0jJceXLI00
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Getty Images
  • Russia's crude shipments to Northern Europe fell 92% in the four weeks to November 18, compared to February.
  • That's a huge departure from 2021, when Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland were the top European importers of Russian oil.
  • Russia's crude duty revenue has also fallen to its lowest level since February.

A European Union ban on most Russia crude oil comes into force in just two weeks' time, which means the bloc is set to lose its largest crude oil supplier.

Even so, importers have already begun reducing their dependence on Russian energy supply — its key market Northern Europe has already slashed seaborne Russian oil imports by over 90%, according to Bloomberg analysis based on vessel tracking data.

Russia exported just 95,000 barrels of crude oil a day to Rotterdam in Netherlands, in the four weeks to November 18. That's down 92% from about 1.2 million barrels a day in early February — before Russia invaded Ukraine – according to Bloomberg. The major Dutch trading port was Russia's only crude-oil delivery destination in Northern Europe for a ninth consecutive week, per Bloomberg.

This is significant, because the Northern European nations of Germany, the Netherlands and Poland were the top European importers of Russian oil in 2021.

While pipeline crude from Russia to EU is exempt from the December 5 ban, it made up just about one-third of all Russian crude oil exports to the EU last year. The EU was Russia's single largest energy market.

The slump in seaborne crude deliveries to Northern Europe sent Russia's total seaborne exports down to a nine-week low of 2.67 million barrels a day in the week to November 18, per Bloomberg.

This hit Moscow's war chest, as oil revenues from crude-export duty fell to a weekly average of $127 million — its lowest level since February, according to Bloomberg.

Russia looks to peddle unsold oil to Asia

Russia is likely to see 1.1 million barrels of unsold crude a day after EU's import ban kicks in, the International Energy Agency said last Tuesday.

To make up for the deficit, Russia is exporting significantly more crude to Asia, including to India and China. In October, Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia and Iraq to become India's top oil supplier. Russian crude imports to China have also soared 22% on-year in September.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on November 11 she wasn't too worried about India and China's purchases of Russian crude, because the G7 is set to introduce a price cap for Russian oil. This is also expected to come into force on December 5.

The G7 is counting on the price cap to hit at Russia's oil revenues, even if demand for the fuel persists.

Russia, though, appears to be defiant about the G7 price cap. Alexander Novak, the country's deputy prime minister, said on Monday it will not sell oil to those who impose the measure on its exports, Interfax reported on Monday.

Instead, it will sell its products to "market-oriented partners" or reduce its oil production, said Novak, according to the news agency.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate settled 0.44% lower at $79.73 a barrel on Monday while international benchmark Brent futures were 0.54% higher at $87.92 a barrel at 12.46 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

Comments / 4

Related
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.

Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane Used by the Russian Military

A report released in November estimated that the Russian military had lost close to 300 aircraft since the country first invaded Ukraine in February. A large number of those are drones, but more than 100 of the destroyed aircraft were fighter jets and helicopters. Even with these losses, Russia’s Air Force likely remains quite large, […]
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

91K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy