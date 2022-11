Hi, I’m an immigrant who just got here in the US, and I’ll be moving out of the rental accommodation provided by my employer. The new apartment I’m moving in needs me to transfer the electric services under my name. I called and spoke with the electric company and since I have no stated ID or driver’s license yet, they need me to submit a notarized affidavit with 2 ID to verify my identity. I’m new here, do you know a notary public with printing and fax services in Akron?

AKRON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO