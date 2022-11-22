Effective: 2022-11-27 09:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will continue a slow decline while within Minor Flood Stage into at least Monday. The river is forecast to fall into Action Stage by late Monday. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water moves into yards on Prevatt Road off State Road 46 near Lake Harney. Flooding of boat ramps and roads occurs in Mullet Lake Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Sunday was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 8.1 Sun 8 am 8.0 7.8 7.7 7.6 7.4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO