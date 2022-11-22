Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 20:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVER WESTERN INTERIOR Patchy fog is possible this morning across portions of the western interior. Visibility may drop to under a mile at times. Motorists are urged to use caution if traveling as conditions may vary widely over short distances. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and use low-beam headlights only.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to continue a slow fall while remaining within Moderate Flood stage this week. Residents and interests along the river should expect continuing Moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Moderate flooding, with water covering yards and further encroaching on many low lying homes near the river. Flooding of many yards and low lying roads near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 3.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Sunday was 3.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.9 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.2 Sun 8 am 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.0 2.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will continue a slow decline while within Minor Flood Stage into at least Monday. The river is forecast to fall into Action Stage by late Monday. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water moves into yards on Prevatt Road off State Road 46 near Lake Harney. Flooding of boat ramps and roads occurs in Mullet Lake Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Sunday was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 8.1 Sun 8 am 8.0 7.8 7.7 7.6 7.4
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Fayette; Jefferson; Lamar; Marion; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0