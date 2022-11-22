South Africa's Glenton Stuurman ruled out of Australia Tests

Pace bowler Glenton Stuurman is out of South Africa's upcoming Test series against Australia with an abdominal muscle strain. He will be replaced by Lizaad Williams in the squad.

Stuurman, who has played two Tests for South Africa, away in New Zealand in February and at home against Bangladesh as a Covid-sub in April this year, picked up the injury during a domestic first-class game for Warriors over the weekend. It will keep him sidelined for six weeks.

Williams has also played two Tests for South Africa, both against Bangladesh this year, picking up three wickets. In the domestic first-class competition, where he plays for Titans, Williams picked up six wickets to bowl his side to an innings win against Knights last week. Over the English summer, he had played for county Northamptonshire. He was also part of the South Africa white-ball squad that played in England in July, though he didn't get a game.

All South Africa's Test players, with the exception of Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will play at least one red-ball domestic match before the series in Australia. Bavuma has been given time off following a torrid T20 World Cup campaign, Rabada's workload is being managed, and Nortje was given a No-Objection Certificate to participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition which runs from November 23 to December 4.

South Africa play a tour game in Australia, against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane, from December 9 to 12. The first Test kicks off at the Gabba on December 17, before the Boxing Day and New Year Tests in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. The series is key to South Africa's hopes of making the next World Test Championship final.

Updated South Africa squad : Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.