Hip-Hop Industry Mourns Death Of Hovain Hylton

Jonathan "Hovain" Hylton, a beloved Hip-Hop music industry executive and professional, passed away on Friday. November 25. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hovain (@hovain) "It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan 'Hovain' Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November […]
