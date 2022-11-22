ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Best Fabric and Foam to close after 80 years

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGfug_0jJcccan00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For almost 30 years, Beckleyans have found Tom Sopher inside of Best Fabric and Foam, his family business at 309 South Fayette Street.

Sopher, who represents Ward I on Beckley Common Council, is always available to hear a problem and to look for solutions — whether it involves street paving, upholstery, or sewing machine repair.

Sopher’s family built the cozy, brick building in 1942.

When the store opened, the downtown business district was booming, and a number of stores owned by Jewish families, like the Sophers, and immigrants from the Middle East and Europe were thriving.

City of Hinton Ready for Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival

Most of those businesses have since closed their doors, as shoppers migrated to the malls, far away from downtown.

“Some of them, you may have thought they were more prominent than me, like, the Hub and Vogue and George’s and Rahall’s, but this little store here, it outlived them all,” Sopher mused on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Sopher grew up in the store, spending childhood Saturdays helping his father, and, as he said, running along the rows of fabric and stamping his feet on the hardwood floors.

“Kids do it, and I like doing that too,” Sopher noted.

Sopher, a historian, took over the store in 1996 and prided himself on running things, as much as possible, the way his father, Ira Sopher, had done.

He said business was going well in 2019. Then, the Covid pandemic struck.

“It kind of just put a damper on stuff,” reported Sopher. “And the year after the beginning of Covid, I was not able to get some of the supplies I needed, and it just made it awful difficult.”

Sopher said, even with the delivery problems, the business is surviving. But he’s now retirement age, and both of his children are involved in other ventures.

A Gas of a Giveaway

So he plans to sell his fabric, close his accounts and stamp his feet on another kind of floor.

“My wife and I, we plan to travel,” he said, “and our little dream is to go sit in every baseball stadium in the United States.”

He said he will continue repairing sewing machines in the shop after it closes on December 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Communities highlight local stores on Small Business Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, November 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to showcasing everything local businesses have to offer. More than thirty million small businesses took part last year in the United States. Notoriously Morbid in Beckley is one such business participating this year. The company opened in 2013. For its […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Appalachian Coal Town Christmas brings holiday cheer to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For more than twenty years, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine’s annual Appalachian Coal Town Christmas event brought delight and cheer to people from across the region. The event received recognition on HGTV as part of a Christmas special for several years. It became a tradition in Southern West Virginia despite some […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Holiday season is the perfect time to recycle

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Holiday season 2022 is officially here. That means more food, gifts and trash. Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Education Director Sherrie Hunter wants to remind folks to recycle food, cans, and plastics. She said the holidays are a great time to start separating recyclables from the garbage. “It should warm your heart […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local businesses get ready for Small Business Saturday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Although shoppers are hitting the big box stores today for Black Friday, many will be heading out again for Small Business Saturday. Many small businesses hold special sales on Small Business Saturday. SweetPea Hill Boutique in Princeton, is one of the businesses offering discounted prices to shoppers. And while this is […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Vietnam Veterans Running Christmas Tree Lot in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is by decking the halls and setting up a Christmas tree. For many…that tree isn’t just plastic — it’s live. But just because people have a live tree, that doesn’t mean they know how to keep it that way.the Vietnam […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Chef says not to trust the turkey pop-up

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County chef says that nobody wants a foodborne illness for Thanksgiving, so turkey safety is important. Paul Almond, the executive chef of The Dish Cafe in Daniels, said the only way to make sure a turkey is thoroughly cooked is to use a thermometer. But, what about the “pop-up” […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Dog Tag Cafe Holding Adopt-A-Soldier Drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With hundreds of thousands of Americans deployed overseas, many of them often miss out on spending time with their families during the holidays. That’s why The Dog Tag Café, located in the Crossroads Mall in Beckley, is partnering with Pastor Becky Maynor to Adopt a Soldier. Food, snacks and even toiletries […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Theater manager says specials leave something for gift givers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It is not always easy to find the perfect gift for everyone on the holiday shopping list, but the manager of Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza in Beckley said he has a solution. Jacob Armstrong said on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that movie gift cards let people pick their own adventure at […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Spend a night in the historic ghost town of Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is full of both beauty and history. The Park is home to many abandoned coal mining and railroad towns that have been almost completely reclaimed by nature, but some have stood the test of time. One town...
THURMOND, WV
WVNS

Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available at The Emporium

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Children, hobbyists, and fans of all things nostalgia can get their fill on Mercer Street, as a new business opens its doors along the peak of Princeton. The Emporium officially opened on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, joining its neighbors Daydream games and 80’s Toys of Princeton, to offer old-school collectibles. Chris […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Fantastic Finds found a new home

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers with the Bluefield Union Mission gave out hot meals on Thanksgiving Day to those in need, and outside of the donations from the community, they had another group to thank for their funds. For years, Fantastic Finds took in donations from the community, filling their store with everything and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Travelers share Thanksgiving plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–This year, Thanksgiving is the third highest for travel since American Automobile Association started keeping records in the year two thousand. Gas prices, at a national average of $3.66 per gallon, haven’t kept folks at home. The Beckley Travel Plaza was busy on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, one day before Thanksgiving. Hundreds of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY. Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

This must-see light display in Fayette County consists of over 150,000 lights

BECKWITH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many of us have just wrapped up Thanksgiving, but Christmas festivities are already underway or will start very soon. One local park will soon power on its 150,000 Christmas lights for people to enjoy. Starting on Thursday, December 1st, the Fayette County Park in Beckwith will be shining brightly each evening through December, except for Christmas Day and Dec. 31, as they host their annual “Lacy’s Lights” display.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

This nearly forgotten monument still stands in the New River Gorge

QUINNIMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge is known for its famous “New River Smokeless Coal” that was shipped out all across the world. It was mined all throughout the Gorge, but the first place it was mined and shipped out was in a small town nestled between the mountains in Fayette County. A monument erected in honor of the man responsible still stands today.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy