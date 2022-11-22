Andrew is an avid reader who enjoys researching and discussing history with others. When people think about the conflicts of the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, it is usually the large-pitched battles that come to mind. No doubt battles like Valmy, Hochenlinden, Austerlitz, Wagram or Leipzig played a great part in shaping these conflicts, but these wars were not just waged on land but also the sea, and these were often just as decisive.

