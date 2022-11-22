Price is right: Alameda County’s choice for DA makes history as first Black woman in the job

Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
San Francisco Fires Long-Time Elections Official to Meet Its Racial Equity Goals
The San Francisco elections commission decided last week to not renew director John Arntz’s contract, not because he failed to fulfill his duties, but because they wanted to hire a minority replacement, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The city commission voted to not renew Arntz’s five-year deal and instead...
Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor concedes to Sheng Thao, slams ranked-choice voting
Taylor said he will not be leading an effort for a possible recount moving forward but says he will support any community member if they choose to do so.
davisvanguard.org
Bail Bond Company Rescinds Bail, Man Facing DUI Jailed on $50K Bail
MODESTO, CA – A man—who didn’t have legal representation in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week—found himself being carted off to jail on $50,000 bail after his bail bond company withdrew his bail during the man’s arraignment for driving under the influence with prior violations.
UC Berkeley responds to complaint that it failed to make online content ADA compliant
The University of California at Berkeley has responded to a request for comment regarding a proposed consent decree filed by the U.S. Department of Justice over the school’s violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The DOJ filed a proposed consent degree in federal court with the Regents...
New San Jose mayor’s first challenge will be figuring how to work with opposing majority
AFTER A HARD fought election, San Jose Mayor-elect Matt Mahan now faces another daunting task with his new job: working with people who didn’t think he could lead. Mahan, first elected to the council in 2020, won his bid to become the 66th mayor of San Jose last week after more than a year of campaigning. He beat out five other candidates — including Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the general election. Chavez conceded defeat last Wednesday.
kalw.org
Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race
The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
sfstandard.com
Shooting Up, Catcalling and ‘Dealers’: Downtown SF Station Sparks Safety Fears
San Francisco law students say they fear exiting the Civic Center BART station due to catcalling, open-air drug use and dealing. The U.N. Plaza area around the station is notorious for drug use and is just one block away from UC Hastings law school. Several female students told The Standard...
milpitasbeat.com
Carmen Montano makes history by becoming first woman elected as Mayor of Milpitas
As I stood in front of Milpitas City Hall, I watched as Vice Mayor Carmen Montano pulled into a parking spot. Within moments, she was out of her car and walking toward me. She was wearing a bright orange blazer, a perfect complement to the backdrop of the cool and cloudy autumn afternoon.
NBC Bay Area
Plea Deal Reached in Santa Cruz Teen Fentanyl Case, But Questions Hang Over Investigation
After a year of pleading not guilty to 16 felony counts including sex crimes against multiple minors and providing them drugs, 24-year-old Michael Russell, originally from San Jose, agreed to a plea deal Tuesday. Russell, who is currently in custody awaiting sentencing, is now pleading no contest to seven similar...
BART’s revamped Powell Street Station shines with illuminated art installation
BART has just unveiled its revamped Powell Street Station and has installed unique artwork on its ceiling created by San Francisco artist Stephen Galloway. The installation, entitled “Elysium,” features an illuminated sky ringed by images of three buildings which flank the station’s entrance. It was created with a large LED lightbox.
EXCLUSIVE: $178K worth of camera equipment stolen in armed robbery at store near SF's Union Square
Surveillance from the area shows four individuals get out of a gray sedan around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday near Bush and Grant Streets. Images used in the police investigation show at least one suspect with a firearm entering the Leica store, which sells high-end camera equipment.
stealthoptional.com
Police request Killer Robots with deadly force in San Francisco
Weaponised robots are here to stay as the technology becomes a major part of American, Chinese and Russian militaries. However, the adoption of aptly-dubbed Killer Robots has been somewhat limited to police. In San Francisco, cops are attempting to change that. A new bill has requested the right for copbots...
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
COVID outbreak closes Family Justice Center at Santa Clara County Courthouse
(BCN) — The Clerk’s office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse will be closed on Nov. 22 and 23 due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Santa Clara County Superior Court website, offices will also be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving […]
Alameda County deputy sheriff facing drunk driving charges
A deputy sheriff for Alameda County sheriff's office is being charged with a DUI after crashing a county utility truck into another vehicle.
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
— As of Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:. Alameda County: 357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths (357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths on Monday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data) Contra Costa County: 277,010 cases, 1,483 deaths (276,791 cases, 1,483 deaths...
‘Pretty much everybody is high:’ Inmates languish in jail as influx looms
“You can break it down, into powder.” Inmate Baruwk Ross is explaining how the addiction medicine prescribed to incarcerated people in San Francisco county jails is diverted by the facility’s more entrepreneurial residents. “It’s a strip. You put it under your tongue. Now, this is really nasty: You...
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
Mill Valley manager pushes back on criticism that ‘rich white kids’ weren’t cited in melee
Detectives in Mill Valley are still investigating a huge party that spilled out into the streets on Nov. 5 that involved between 100 and 200 juveniles, the police department said. The party was so raucous that authorities advised nearby businesses to close early that evening. Police said that kids were...
