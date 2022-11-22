Read full article on original website
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
‘Tupperware’ unearthed in Italy is 1,600 years old and reveals life in ancient Rome
Archaeologists hope to reconstruct the “day-to-day” experiences of life over a thousand years ago.
Opinion: Thanksgiving Is for Immigrants (Illegal Ones, too)
The annual feast of amnesia overlooks what Pilgrims had in common with today’s undocumented immigrants. We gather together to ask the Lord's blessing...Cottonbro Studio. Thanksgiving is a holiday that all immigrants, both legal and undocumented, should embrace as their own custom.
Phys.org
Ancient Roman coins thought to be fakes now authenticated
A new analysis of several Roman coins unearthed in 1713—long thought to be forgeries—suggests that they are authentic, providing evidence that the leader portrayed on one of the coins was indeed in power during the 260s CE. Paul Pearson of University College London, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in PLOS ONE.
Auction of Pre-Columbian Artifacts Begins in Paris Despite Pressure from Mexico
The Mexican government is attempting to halt a French auction from selling more than 60 pre-Columbian archaeological objects, bidding for which began today. In a statement, the Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) urged the sellers to “reflect on the ethical codes around the commercialization of looted cultural assets that contribute to cultural dispossession.” The INAH called on the Parisian auction house Giquello & Associés to “take into consideration the historical, symbolic and cultural value of the assets, which are superior to any commercial interest,” including ceramic sculptures from the Olmec people, one of the earliest Mesoamerican civilizations. Mexican officials have also cited...
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
danceinforma.us
United States Mint to honor ballerina Maria Tallchief on their 2023 Native American $1 Coin Reverse Design
The United States Mint (Mint) has officially announced the reverse design for the 2023 Native American $1 Coin. The 2023 Native American $1 Coin honors American ballerina Maria Tallchief and American Indians in ballet. Considered to be America’s first prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief broke barriers as a Native American ballerina (Osage Nation) exhibiting strength and resilience both on and off the stage. In addition to Tallchief, four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including her younger sister Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin. Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
American family welcomes Ukrainians to Thanksgiving table
DARIAN, CONNECTICUT — Susan and Ted Holmes opened up their home to Liudmyla and Volodya Stepnyk and their three children, Yulia, Dmytro and Veronika, under the Biden administration's "Uniting for Ukraine" resettlement program. The Ukrainian family will celebrate their first Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., gathering around the table...
Ars Technica
Lost 8th-century Japanese medical text by Buddhist monk has been found
The practice of herbal medicine in Japan is known as Kampo, and such treatments are often prescribed alongside Western medicines (and covered by the national health care system). The first person to teach traditional Chinese medicine in Japan was an 8th-century Buddhist monk named Jianzhen (Ganjin in Japanese), who collected some 1,200 prescriptions in a book: Jianshangren (Holy Priest Jianzhen)'s Secret Prescription. The text was believed lost for centuries, but the authors of a recent paper published in the journal Compounds stumbled across a book published in 2009 that includes most of Jianzhen's original prescriptions.
Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer and cultural ambassador for Castro's revolution, dies
Grammy-winning Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who helped found the 'nueva trova' movement and wrote 'Yolanda,' dies at 79
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
What Did The First Settlers In America Really Eat?
Autumn invites reflection: As the weather cools, the leaves begin to change, and the year draws to a close we can't help but look back. And of the holidays that invite us to take a look back, not one of them does it quite like Thanksgiving. While the feasting holiday traditionally invites dinner guests to practice gratitude, a lot of attention has turned to the holiday itself in the recent age. Currently, there are a lot of questions and thinkpieces about how to reconcile the realities of the past with the fantasy of the holiday. As we navigate the present and decide how to improve the future, there can still be inquiry into how things have changed, and stayed the same, since colonial times.
Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology of Hating Thanksgiving
Dunking on the Thanksgiving holiday has become more common. Attacking holidays generally increases divisiveness and doesn't help marginalized communities. Thanksgiving retains significant capacity as a unifying holiday. It’s the season for Thanksgiving and we can look forward to some members of our glitterati giving thanks by dumping on the holiday...
How American Chinese Food Became Its Own Cuisine
Open your takeout containers, break apart your disposable chopsticks, and dig into the cuisine of the Chinese diaspora.
France’s Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
France's Culture Ministry has issued a new report recommending that museums tighten their policies after questions were raised about acquisitions by the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a crackdown on art racketeering.
Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils
Voters are headed to the polls across Taiwan in a closely watched local election that will determine the strength of the island’s major political parties ahead of the 2024 presidential election
