dotesports.com
C9 signs NA newcomer to LCS roster, overhauls Challengers lineup for 2023
Even though the team’s 2022 World Championship run came to an abrupt end this past October, Cloud9’s League of Legends division saw enough potential in the roster’s growth that it will run back a majority of the team for next year. In an announcement video, the team’s...
dotesports.com
The final piece: Hylissang joins MAD Lions ahead of LEC 2023 season
MAD Lions confirmed Hylissang as its new support today ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship Winter Split. The announcement came shortly after Fnatic’s goodbye to the player who accompanied them since 2018, but rumors surrounding his possible arrival to MAD Lions started with a report from Alejandro Gomis earlier this month.
dotesports.com
A Worlds-winning head coach is struggling to find a new team after capturing the Summoner’s Cup
It’s only been a few weeks since League of Legends fans watched DRX hoist the Summoner’s Cup after one of the most exciting miracle runs in World Championship history. But even after such a historic title, the team’s head coach is struggling to find a new team for 2023.
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023
With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason. After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.
dotesports.com
S1mple lists CS:GO maps he’d add and remove from pro pool if he was CEO of Valve
Natus Vincere’s superstar s1mple isn’t unhappy with the addition of Anubis to the map pool, but he wouldn’t have removed Dust II, one of the game’s classics. The Ukrainian outlined what changes he’d make to the map pool if he was the head of Valve’s CS:GO department in an interview today.
dotesports.com
Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player
North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
dotesports.com
One player and one gun stood above the rest at VCT Game Changers
Everybody put down the torches and pitchforks, as we finally have an answer. The heated debate that has been around since the dawn of VALORANT, might be at an end after the recent VALORANT Game Changers Event, and one player led the charge. At Game Changers, pro VALORANT stars battled...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
dotesports.com
Overwatch fans are calling for Blizzard to bring back a favorite Summer Games mode for the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is underway, with all the best football teams in the world coming together to prove themselves at the Lusail Stadium. But Overwatch players are hoping to bring the sport action to Overwatch 2 by adding back a Summer Games mode. Overwatch 2 players are asking Blizzard...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty fans can now play as soccer superstar Pogba in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2
Whether you’re diving into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s multiplayer mode, running through DMZ, or trying to escape enemy squads in Warzone 2, you’ll encounter a series of different operators. And starting today, players can run into French soccer superstar Paul Pogba in-game as part of the latest addition to the title’s store.
dotesports.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has another big glitch, and it’s threatening the game’s competitive future
There is still an extended period where competitive Pokémon battles will be held in Pokémon Sword and Shield as players begin experimenting and training new teams for the eventual shift to Scarlet and Violet in early 2023. And, while an official date for that swap has yet to be announced, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have some work to do ahead of it as a new glitch has made specific online battles unplayable.
dotesports.com
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
dotesports.com
Rank up MTG Arena ladder with 3 different soldier tribal Magic decks
Wizards of the Coast went all-in on soldier tribal through The Brothers’ War set, with it becoming one of the best Magic: The Gathering Aggro decks on the MTG Arena ladder. A total of 20 soldier cards in the MTG colors White and Blue were included in The Brothers’ War (BRO) set. Most are solid Common and Uncommons that slot into a variety of Draft archetypes while others have become staples within the Standard Constructed format. The soldiers’ deck isn’t one of the best tournament decks that came out of the BRO release, but it is one of the best Aggro builds that can get players to Mythic within MTG Arena.
