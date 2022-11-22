ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgil van Dijk denies lacking ‘backbone’ over OneLove armband controversy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1zbz_0jJcVXwj00
Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands. ‘I would have loved to play with that [OneLove] band, but not at the expense of a yellow card,’ he said.

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy.

The Dutch were one of seven European nations, including England and Wales, who planned for their captains to wear the rainbow-coloured OneLove armband at the World Cup.

The band is part of a year-long campaign but would have sent an especially significant message in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.

However, the seven countries dropped their plans after tournament organisers Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions including yellow cards for the captains if the bands were worn, instructing teams to wear a Fifa-approved ‘no discrimination’ band instead.

After the 2-0 win against Senegal on Monday, the Oranje captain Van Dijk told the Dutch broadcaster NOS: “I play in a position where a yellow card is not useful. I became a football player and I want to play these kind of tournaments. There are people who say we don’t have a backbone, but that’s not how it works.”

“We just want to play football. I would have loved to play with that band, but not at the expense of a yellow card,” Van Dijk added.

The England captain Harry Kane said he was disappointed not to be able to wear the band during England’s opening victory over Iran on Monday, while his teammate Jack Grealish said it was “a bit stupid” that Kane had been prevented from doing so.

The Football Association had been prepared to be fined over the band but its position – and that of the other associations – changed when it became apparent sporting sanctions were a possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVOx1_0jJcVXwj00

Fifa has been heavily criticised over the matter. It announced its plan for an approved armband only on Saturday, and even then, said the ‘no discrimination’ part of its campaign would only begin at the quarter-final stage.

Instead on Monday that position shifted. It followed a late U-turn on alcohol sales within stadium perimeters last Friday.

Wales supporters alleged rainbow-coloured items were confiscated from them before their match against the USA on Monday night, including Laura McAllister, who last year stood for election to the Fifa Council.

She tweeted on Monday night: “So, despite fine words from FIFAWorldCup before event Cymru rainbow bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included.

“I had a conversation about this with stewards – we have video evidence. This WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will continue stand up for our values.”

Fifa and the Supreme Committee, the tournament organisers, have been approached for comment on the allegations that rainbow-coloured items were confiscated. Fifa is understood to have had assurances from the Qatari authorities before the tournament that supporters would be able to wear rainbow-coloured clothing and carry rainbow-coloured banners and flags.

The Guardian

The Guardian

