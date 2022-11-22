Read full article on original website
North Korea plans world’s most powerful nuclear force, Kim says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is developing the world’s “most powerful” nuclear force, according to state media, as the pariah state ratchets up tension with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim earlier this month posed for photos alongside developers of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. In...
Iranian Filmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred from Leaving Country for Planned Film Festival Appearance
Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian was set to accompany “A Minor,” a new film that he produced, to the International Film Festival of India this week, but he was stopped at the airport and barred from leaving his home country by Iranian authorities. His passport was confiscated was referred to courts for criminal prosecution. The film, which was directed by Dariush Mehrjui, went on to play at the festival on Thursday and Friday. In a statement sent to IndieWire, representatives for Dormishian attributed his detainment to a recent series of Instagram posts that he made criticizing Iran’s government. He was particularly critical...
'Long live the people!' Beijingers gather for frigid anti-lockdown rally
One by one Beijingers braved the cold Sunday night after word of a rally spread on social media -- a vigil for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions. those rallying by the river, which cuts through some of Beijing's most affluent neighbourhoods, chanted Sunday.
