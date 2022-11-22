Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Before Moving To Wyoming, Couple Will Visit All 74 Libraries; Will Make Decision Based On Favorite
Vern and Shireen Liebl are looking for their permanent home, and hope it's in Wyoming. But a must-have for their next hometown is a good library. For the last three and a half months, the Liebls have been crisscrossing the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats
As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming's U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I'm here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
cowboystatedaily.com
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation's first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
cowboystatedaily.com
Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk
Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska's deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can't ever take gun safety for granted. "I won't allow a...
sweetwaternow.com
WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores Overstocked Because Of Supply Chain Concerns; Could Be Bargains Out There
More than two-thirds of holiday shoppers nationwide plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year, and many Wyoming businesses across the state are counting on those shoppers more than ever after more than two wild years of ups and downs for retailers.
WOLF
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day
A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
oilcity.news
Storm bringing up to 8 inches of snow to Wyoming mountains in time for Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — Many of the mountains in Wyoming can expect snow in time for Thanksgiving, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Mountains in the southeastern part of the state could see the highest snow accumulations. Snowfall of 6–8 inches is possible in the northern Laramie Range from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges could see 5–8 inches. Snowfall of 2–4 inches is expected in the south Laramie Range.
blackchronicle.com
Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?
Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
More snow possible in Denver early next week
Skies will stay clear overnight with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Friday and Saturday, a little colder on Sunday.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Three rounds of snow headed for Colorado? Here's what the forecasters say
While the National Weather Service is holding off on releasing their official snow totals forecast for an upcoming storm for at least a couple days, a 'hazardous weather outlook' they've published shows that snow is slated to hit Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Other forecasters have started to look at...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
