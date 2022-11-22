ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats

As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming's U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I'm here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
cowboystatedaily.com

Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk

Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
sweetwaternow.com

WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WOLF

Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day

A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
oilcity.news

Storm bringing up to 8 inches of snow to Wyoming mountains in time for Thanksgiving

CASPER, Wyo. — Many of the mountains in Wyoming can expect snow in time for Thanksgiving, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Mountains in the southeastern part of the state could see the highest snow accumulations. Snowfall of 6–8 inches is possible in the northern Laramie Range from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges could see 5–8 inches. Snowfall of 2–4 inches is expected in the south Laramie Range.
blackchronicle.com

Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
MIX 106

Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
