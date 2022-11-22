Read full article on original website
Huobi launches new strategy for global expansion as it looks to compete with other exchanges
Digital asset exchange Huobi Global has unveiled a new roadmap for its international expansion focusing on Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. The company disclosed its plan via a press statement while revealing details of a name change. The press conference noted that the exchange will be ditching the tag ‘Global’...
IPv6 and blockchain are restoring the end-to-end Internet model: Dr. Satya Gupta on CoinGeek Backstage
The era of IPv6 is upon us, and as the world adopts this new and advanced version of the Internet, India has emerged as the global leader in IPv6 adoption. Dr. Satya Gupta, the chairman of the Bharat IPv6 Forum, believes that India will cement its position as the global IPv6 leader, boosted by enabling regulations and the world’s second-highest population.
Is Teranode even real? Jake Jones discusses taking Bitcoin to unbounded scaling on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream
This week on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. was joined by Bitcoin Association’s Jake Jones to talk about the plan to take Bitcoin to unbounded scaling, what’s happening in the BSV ecosystem, and more. A note about ‘proof of reserves’. Wuckert begins by mentioning the...
Thailand’s Bitkub exchange considers listing in Hong Kong as it plans to go public by 2024: report
Bitkub, Thailand’s largest exchange, says it is inching towards going public and has its sights on Hong Kong as a potential listing destination. The digital asset exchange says it could go public sometime in 2024 after the passing of the chaos plaguing the virtual currency industry. The industry has been plagued by the collapse of large projects like Terra and FTX, and the cascading contagion effect might make the listing procedure arduous.
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
FTX Japan plans to resume operations by January
After halting withdrawals and suspending operations two weeks ago, FTX Japan is reportedly planning to resume withdrawals by the end of 2022. FTX Japan is the Japanese subsidiary of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange. It halted withdrawals two weeks ago as SBF’s house of cards collapsed. Shortly after, the Japanese financial watchdog, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), ordered the exchange to suspend operations until December 9. It also ordered it to hold all its assets locally to prevent any contagion with its global parent.
