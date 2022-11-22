ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand’s Bitkub exchange considers listing in Hong Kong as it plans to go public by 2024: report

Bitkub, Thailand’s largest exchange, says it is inching towards going public and has its sights on Hong Kong as a potential listing destination. The digital asset exchange says it could go public sometime in 2024 after the passing of the chaos plaguing the virtual currency industry. The industry has been plagued by the collapse of large projects like Terra and FTX, and the cascading contagion effect might make the listing procedure arduous.
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
FTX Japan plans to resume operations by January

After halting withdrawals and suspending operations two weeks ago, FTX Japan is reportedly planning to resume withdrawals by the end of 2022. FTX Japan is the Japanese subsidiary of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange. It halted withdrawals two weeks ago as SBF’s house of cards collapsed. Shortly after, the Japanese financial watchdog, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), ordered the exchange to suspend operations until December 9. It also ordered it to hold all its assets locally to prevent any contagion with its global parent.

