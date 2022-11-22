ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK borrows more as energy support begins and economy slows

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8Fpm_0jJcTZmb00
Housing in Dundee, Scotland Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Government help with energy bills and the impact of a slowing economy helped push UK public borrowing last month to the fourth highest level for an October on record, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics said the gap between the state’s spending and its revenues widened by £4.4bn to £13.5bn last month as payments began under the energy support scheme.

Higher debt interest caused by rising inflation and the first payments by the Treasury to indemnify the Bank of England for losses made on its buying and selling of government bonds also caused borrowing to be higher than a year ago.

Related: UK borrowing hits £13.5bn in October as energy bill support kicked in – business live

The October total was well below the £21.5bn expected by City economists – partly because the figures did not include estimates of government support provided for business.

A breakdown of the ONS figures showed the energy bills support scheme – which provides a £400 discount off bills – cost the government £1.9bn in October, while the energy price guarantee, which caps the average household bill – cost £1.1bn.

Public borrowing was £84.4bn in the first seven months of the 2022-23 financial year – a £21.7bn drop on the same period of 2021-22 but £35.6bn higher than in the period to October 2019, immediately before the public finances were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ruth Gregory, a UK economist at Capital Economics, said there were “growing signs” that the weakness in economic activity was hitting the state’s finances. “Total tax receipts in October, at £70.2bn were £700m lower than last October’s level,” she said.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor of the exchequer, said: “It is right that the government increased borrowing to support millions of business and families throughout the pandemic, and the aftershocks of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Hunt, who used last week’s autumn statement to raise taxes and reduce spending , added: “But to tackle inflation and ensure the economic stability needed for long-term growth, it is vital that we put the public finances back on a more sustainable path.

“There is no easy path to balancing the nation’s books, but we have taken the necessary decisions to get debt falling while actively taking steps to protect jobs, public services and the most vulnerable.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Will Germany’s energy policy lead to economic failure?

Say what you will about Vladimir Putin, but his war on Ukraine did open European eyes to some long-underrated truths. One is that even after more than 70 years of relative peace on the continent, neglecting military security poses grave dangers. Another is that the “green dream” of modern economies powered exclusively by renewable energies remains out of reach – and reliable access to cheap energy supplies remains essential.
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses court of appeal abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a court of appeal challenge over late-stage abortions of foetuses with certain health conditions. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan also has Down’s syndrome, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has the condition is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
The Guardian

Iranian advisers killed aiding Russians in Crimea, says Kyiv

Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
The Guardian

The Guardian

513K+
Followers
117K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy