Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 12:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Preston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 10:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Preston; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker A low pressure system tracking northeast over the Great Lakes will lead to gusty winds. Elevated gusts embedded in a low level jet will primarily impact higher elevations until a cold frontal passage overnight. West to southwest winds may gust up to 35-45mph at times.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds have eased below criteria.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. Winds will be highest along the south and southwest lake shore. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 10:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 12:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mecklenburg FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM EST this afternoon for a portion of piedmont North Carolina, including the following county, Mecklenburg. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times between 2 pm and 7 pm am.Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches below 3000 feet and 6 to 10 inches elsewhere. Snow rates at times will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Locally up to a foot in the Blue Mountains. The valleys will see 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Pinehurst, Mullan, St. Maries, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Peola, Anatone, Cloverland Road, Fernwood, Mountain Road, Kellogg, Wallace, and Lookout Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Barnstable, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.5 to 13.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor coastal flooding begins on Easy Street in Nantucket. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Buzzards Bay at Woods Hole MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/11 AM 3.9/ 4.4 1.9/ 2.3 1.1/ 1.6 3 None 27/11 PM 4.4/ 4.9 2.3/ 2.8 2.1/ 2.6 5-7 None 28/12 PM 3.1/ 3.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.5/ 1.0 5 None 29/12 AM 2.7/ 3.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/12 PM 3.2/ 3.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.7/ 1.1 2 None 30/01 AM 3.0/ 3.5 1.0/ 1.5 0.7/ 1.1 1 None Chatham MA - East Coast MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 7.2/ 7.7 -0.6/-0.1 1.5/ 2.0 3 None 28/03 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -2.2/-1.8 1.1/ 1.6 6 None 28/03 PM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.4/-0.9 0.8/ 1.3 5 None 29/04 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -2.5/-2.0 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 None 29/04 PM 6.2/ 6.7 -1.6/-1.1 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 None Chatham - South side MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 10.5 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 6.5/ 7.0 2.0/ 2.5 1.6/ 2.0 3 None 28/03 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 5-6 None 28/03 PM 5.5/ 6.0 1.0/ 1.5 0.7/ 1.1 4-5 None 29/04 AM 4.4/ 4.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.7/ 1.1 3-4 None 29/04 PM 5.5/ 6.0 1.0/ 1.5 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 None Provincetown Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.9 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 12.8/13.3 2.7/ 3.2 1.5/ 2.0 2-3 Minor 28/02 AM 10.9/11.4 0.8/ 1.3 1.3/ 1.8 4-5 None 28/02 PM 11.8/12.3 1.7/ 2.2 1.1/ 1.6 4 None 29/03 AM 10.5/11.0 0.4/ 0.9 1.0/ 1.5 4 None 29/04 PM 11.5/12.0 1.4/ 1.9 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 None Dennis - Sesuit Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 13.4/13.9 2.8/ 3.4 1.6/ 2.0 2-3 Minor 28/02 AM 11.5/12.0 1.0/ 1.5 1.4/ 1.9 4-5 None 28/02 PM 12.9/13.4 2.3/ 2.8 1.4/ 1.9 4 Minor 29/03 AM 11.2/11.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.2/ 1.7 4 None 29/03 PM 12.0/12.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.0/ 1.5 2 None Sandwich Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/01 PM 11.5/12.0 1.2/ 1.7 1.4/ 1.9 2-3 None 28/02 AM 9.6/10.1 -0.8/-0.2 1.1/ 1.6 5 None 28/02 PM 10.8/11.3 0.5/ 1.0 1.0/ 1.5 4 None 29/03 AM 9.2/ 9.7 -1.1/-0.7 0.8/ 1.3 4 None 29/03 PM 10.1/10.6 -0.2/ 0.2 0.7/ 1.1 2 None Wings Neck MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 7.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 AM 5.5/ 6.0 1.1/ 1.6 0.7/ 1.1 2-3 None 27/11 PM 6.7/ 7.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.7/ 3.2 4-6 Minor 28/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.8 5 None 29/12 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/12 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.5/ 1.0 0.6/ 1.1 2 None 30/01 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 1 None Nantucket Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 5.5/ 6.0 1.9/ 2.3 1.6/ 2.0 4 Minor 28/03 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.9/ 1.4 7-8 None 28/03 PM 4.6/ 5.1 1.0/ 1.5 0.8/ 1.3 6 Minor 29/04 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.8/ 1.3 4-5 None 29/04 PM 4.6/ 5.1 1.0/ 1.5 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 Minor
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible for elevations above 8000 feet. Localized snow accumulation amounts up to 18 inches possible in elevations above 9500 feet. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina. * WHEN...Through midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor storm surge up to one foot will combine with high astronomical tides early this afternoon. This will bring water levels to near flood stage around the time of high tide. Minimal wave action is expected. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/01 PM 10.8 2.0 1.0 1 None 28/02 AM 8.4 -0.4 0.2 2-3 None 28/02 PM 9.0 0.2 -0.5 2 None 29/03 AM 7.8 -1.0 -0.3 2 None 29/03 PM 8.9 0.1 -0.2 2 None 30/04 AM 7.6 -1.2 -0.5 2 None Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/01 PM 11.0 1.5 1.0 1 Minor 28/02 AM 8.7 -0.8 0.2 2 None 28/02 PM 9.2 -0.3 -0.5 2 None 29/03 AM 8.0 -1.5 -0.3 2 None 29/03 PM 9.1 -0.4 -0.2 2 None 30/04 AM 7.8 -1.7 -0.5 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/01 PM 12.0 2.3 1.0 1-2 Minor 28/02 AM 9.8 0.1 0.5 2 None 28/02 PM 10.2 0.5 -0.5 3 None 29/03 AM 8.8 -0.9 -0.4 2-3 None 29/03 PM 10.0 0.3 -0.2 2 None 30/04 AM 8.7 -1.0 -0.4 2 None
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Cold Temperatures, Winds, and Snow Return This Week After a quiet holiday weekend, a few storms are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions, and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the region Monday afternoon and evening with gusty winds, colder temperatures, and chances for snow. Highest snow potential will be for the Warner mountains, Surprise Valley and northern Washoe County (60% chance of 2-4 inches) with lesser potential as the storm slides southward across the Interstate 80 corridor (50% chance of a dusting). Snow is anticipated after the Monday evening commute, but could bring localized slick roads overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute. Winds will be more impactful than the snow with this early week storm. Widespread valley wind gusts 35 to 45 mph are forecast with Sierra crest winds gusting 80+ mph. Plan on recreational impacts for backcountry activities and for area lakes as well as turbulence for aviators on Monday. Later in the week simulations are honing in on a couple of potentially more impactful storms. These stronger storms would pack more of a wind and snow punch if they track into the Sierra and western Nevada.
Comments / 0