Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.5 to 13.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor coastal flooding begins on Easy Street in Nantucket. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Buzzards Bay at Woods Hole MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/11 AM 3.9/ 4.4 1.9/ 2.3 1.1/ 1.6 3 None 27/11 PM 4.4/ 4.9 2.3/ 2.8 2.1/ 2.6 5-7 None 28/12 PM 3.1/ 3.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.5/ 1.0 5 None 29/12 AM 2.7/ 3.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/12 PM 3.2/ 3.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.7/ 1.1 2 None 30/01 AM 3.0/ 3.5 1.0/ 1.5 0.7/ 1.1 1 None Chatham MA - East Coast MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 7.2/ 7.7 -0.6/-0.1 1.5/ 2.0 3 None 28/03 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -2.2/-1.8 1.1/ 1.6 6 None 28/03 PM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.4/-0.9 0.8/ 1.3 5 None 29/04 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -2.5/-2.0 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 None 29/04 PM 6.2/ 6.7 -1.6/-1.1 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 None Chatham - South side MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 10.5 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 6.5/ 7.0 2.0/ 2.5 1.6/ 2.0 3 None 28/03 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 5-6 None 28/03 PM 5.5/ 6.0 1.0/ 1.5 0.7/ 1.1 4-5 None 29/04 AM 4.4/ 4.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.7/ 1.1 3-4 None 29/04 PM 5.5/ 6.0 1.0/ 1.5 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 None Provincetown Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.9 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 12.8/13.3 2.7/ 3.2 1.5/ 2.0 2-3 Minor 28/02 AM 10.9/11.4 0.8/ 1.3 1.3/ 1.8 4-5 None 28/02 PM 11.8/12.3 1.7/ 2.2 1.1/ 1.6 4 None 29/03 AM 10.5/11.0 0.4/ 0.9 1.0/ 1.5 4 None 29/04 PM 11.5/12.0 1.4/ 1.9 0.9/ 1.4 2-3 None Dennis - Sesuit Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 13.4/13.9 2.8/ 3.4 1.6/ 2.0 2-3 Minor 28/02 AM 11.5/12.0 1.0/ 1.5 1.4/ 1.9 4-5 None 28/02 PM 12.9/13.4 2.3/ 2.8 1.4/ 1.9 4 Minor 29/03 AM 11.2/11.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.2/ 1.7 4 None 29/03 PM 12.0/12.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.0/ 1.5 2 None Sandwich Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/01 PM 11.5/12.0 1.2/ 1.7 1.4/ 1.9 2-3 None 28/02 AM 9.6/10.1 -0.8/-0.2 1.1/ 1.6 5 None 28/02 PM 10.8/11.3 0.5/ 1.0 1.0/ 1.5 4 None 29/03 AM 9.2/ 9.7 -1.1/-0.7 0.8/ 1.3 4 None 29/03 PM 10.1/10.6 -0.2/ 0.2 0.7/ 1.1 2 None Wings Neck MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 7.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 AM 5.5/ 6.0 1.1/ 1.6 0.7/ 1.1 2-3 None 27/11 PM 6.7/ 7.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.7/ 3.2 4-6 Minor 28/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.8 5 None 29/12 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/12 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.5/ 1.0 0.6/ 1.1 2 None 30/01 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 1 None Nantucket Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 5.5/ 6.0 1.9/ 2.3 1.6/ 2.0 4 Minor 28/03 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.9/ 1.4 7-8 None 28/03 PM 4.6/ 5.1 1.0/ 1.5 0.8/ 1.3 6 Minor 29/04 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.8/ 1.3 4-5 None 29/04 PM 4.6/ 5.1 1.0/ 1.5 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 Minor

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO