Washington, D.C. – The following statement can be attributed to Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “In September President Biden, who is a champion of labor, struck a deal with the leadership of the 12 railroad unions and railroads to avert a national rail strike. But now four unions are going back on their word and threatening to be the grinch who stole Christmas by forcing a national rail strike. Congress must now impose the deal President Biden negotiated, and the railroads and union leadership agreed to. If Congress fails to do so, a rail strike would substantially exacerbate inflation and the economic challenges Americans are facing today."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO