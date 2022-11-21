Read full article on original website
Related
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber CEO Calls on Congress to Intervene on Rail Strike to Avoid Substantial Economic Impact
Washington, D.C. – The following statement can be attributed to Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “In September President Biden, who is a champion of labor, struck a deal with the leadership of the 12 railroad unions and railroads to avert a national rail strike. But now four unions are going back on their word and threatening to be the grinch who stole Christmas by forcing a national rail strike. Congress must now impose the deal President Biden negotiated, and the railroads and union leadership agreed to. If Congress fails to do so, a rail strike would substantially exacerbate inflation and the economic challenges Americans are facing today."
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.
POLITICO
The Chinese drones over Washington
EVERY STEP YOU TAKE, EVERY MOVE YOU MAKE — The Chinese-made drones will be watching you. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the Senate Homeland Security, Commerce and Intelligence committees have received classified briefings from federal officials and drone industry experts on hundreds of intrusions into secure airspace by recreational drones made by Chinese company DJI.
Comments / 0