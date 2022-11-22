Read full article on original website
THE ULTIMATE ISLAND ESCAPE AT CAESARS PALACE DUBAI
With new attractions, football fever, seasonal entertainment, and a buzzing events calendar, the time is now to visit Dubai. Located on Bluewaters, close to the city’s vibrant hot spots, experience a world of luxury at beachfront resort Caesars Palace Dubai and enjoy 20% savings on rooms, dining and spa as a GCC National and UAE Resident.
PROJECT NO MORE – ECHO SUITES EXTENDED STAY BY WYNDHAM
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, unveiled the name of its 24th brand, ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham. Officially the fastest growing brand in Wyndham’s development pipeline, the brand, which continues exceeding expectations while receiving strong interest from developers, has 120 hotels in its pipeline across the U.S. (as of September 30th), well ahead of the Company’s previously-shared end-of-year goal.
BAR DU PORT NOW OPEN FOR SUNDAY LUNCH
Stunning Dubai Harbour venue Bar Du Port has opened its doors for Sunday lunch. Little ones are welcome so you can relax with friends and the whole family as you dine al fresco on the terrace. The exquisite a la carte menu offers highlight dishes from freshly shucked French oysters,...
WELCOME 2023 IN SPECTACULAR STYLE WITH ‘THE GREAT NIGHT’ AT VIA TOLEDO
There is no night as special as New Year’s Eve. It’s a night that marries the appreciation of the year gone by and the wondrous hope for the year ahead. It’s an occasion that calls for something magical and Via Toledo located at the iconic Address Beach Resort promises just that, unadulterated magic!
MARRIOTT BONVOY MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS
We’ve rounded up a list of the most anticipated openings in 2023 across Asia Pacific. From the exciting opening of the first all-villa resort from Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou to the anticipated expansion of W Hotels in Sydney, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands sets out to bring more memorable and distinctive experiences to travellers.
ANATOLIAN DREAMS AWAKEN AT THE NEW RÜYA DUBAI
Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.
A GLITTERING FESTIVE SEASON AWAITS AT DUBAI OPERA
The festive season is fast approaching and there’s no better way to celebrate this magical holiday than by making a Dubai Opera date with your family and friends. The ultimate entertainment destination has announced a glittering December line up of nine world-class performances that will ensure every taste and penchant is catered for.
HOMEGROWN BRANDS ROVE HOTELS & PROJECT CHAIWALA COLLABORATE
Karak Chai is an essential facet of the local culture as it encourages gathering and socialising. For most, Karak Chai is not just about a hot cup of strong, sweet tea. It’s an emotion not to be taken lightly and one that represents the multicultural roots of the UAE. The ritual of enjoying a cup of tea with friends and family at any time of the day cannot be understated.
CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE AT HAKKASAN ABU DHABI
Abu Dhabi’s newly awarded Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is pleased to introduce its enticing New Year’s Eve offers for patrons looking to celebrate in style this year. Whether guests are seeking a delicious dinner or a lively night brunch offering, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has something to cater to all needs this New Year’s Eve.
ENJOY BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF THE BURJ KHALIFA AS YOU RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT JUN’S
Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai and in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, there’s truly no better place than Jun’s to ring in the new year. Kick off 2023 with an unmatched vibe at the Boulevard’s only licensed venue, complete with uninterrupted views of the glittering metropolis.
UNWRAP THE MAGIC OF THE FESTIVE SEASON AT SOFITEL DUBAI THE OBELISK
Embrace the spirit of the season as Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk takes you on a culinary celebration of festive flavours making special moments with those near and dear unforgettable. Igniting the enchantment of French ‘art de vivre’, step into a wonderland of winter warmth with hearty meals and unparalleled pampering at an iconic landmark.
MEET THE LEGENDARY CHEF MAMO AT THE HEART OF RIYADH
Mamo, the founder of Mamo Michelangelo that perfectly embodies the Italian and south of France flavours is arriving to Riaydh in a special visit. Food lovers will have a unique opportunity to directly meet the chef who will be preparing special food and signature dishes on 26 and 27 November. Guests can ask questions to the renowned chef and take selfies with him on these days from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY AT FARZI DUBAI
Head to Farzi Dubai this National Day and feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair to mark the UAE holiday in culinary style. Available throughout the four-day weekend from 1st-3 rd December 2022, the four-course set menu showcases Farzi’s show-stopping flavours and takes diners on a tour of modern India via international cuisine.
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY AT EMIRATI-OWNED MONNO RISTORANTE
In celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day on December 2, proudly Emirati-owned restaurant Monno will be serving up a limited-edition UAE flag pizza prepared in true Neapolitan style. Shaped by hand and made using only the finest Italian ingredients, the UAE flag pizza is created using made in-house...
LATIN AMERICA’S BEST FEMALE CHEF MANU BUFFARA
Award-winning Brazilian chef and restaurateur, Manoella ‘Manu’ Buffara, has launched a new pop-up restaurant at Soneva Fushi, the pioneering barefoot luxury resort in the Maldives. Located at Fresh in the Garden, a treetop dining destination that overlooks the resort’s extensive organic island gardens, the 12-month pop-up is based on the concept of transformation and offers guests a rare opportunity to dine with one of Latin America’s most exciting culinary talents.
IRIS DUBAI FESTIVE SEASON PROGRAM
Indulge in the Iris Brunch from 1-5pm & join the After Brunch from 5:30pm. Enjoy free-flowing drinks, live-stations, specialty dishes from the kitchen and a selection of desserts. Dance away to signature Iris sounds from our resident DJs. Dining Experience (Dhs 260 Brunch dining with soft drinks and mocktails) Wine...
