Why Drive Shack Shares Jumped Over 23%; Here Are 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
Gainers

Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares climbed 104.5% to close at $35.59 on Monday after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 44.5% to close at $1.20. NeuroOne, last month, received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS gained 42.2% to close at $4.85. OncoSec Medical recently announced early clinical data from an investigator-sponsored trial of TAVO in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s intravenous Opdivo (nivolumab).

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO surged 40.3% to close at $2.47.

NWTN Inc. NWTN jumped 38.8% to close at $7.05.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU shares jumped 33.6% to close at $5.25.

Sotera Health Company SHC gained 32.9% to close at $8.00. Barclays, last week, downgraded Sotera Health from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $7 to $6.

GrafTech International Ltd. EAF climbed 31.3% to close at $5.54 after the company said it could resume operations at its Monterrey, Mexico facility.

Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA rose 31.1% to close at $0.8777. Charah Solutions recently reported mixed Q3 results.

uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL gained 30.9% to settle at $3.47. The company recently posted a loss for the third quarter.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT shares climbed 30.1% to close at $2.16 after dropping around 7% on Friday.

HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT gained 27.4% to settle at $4.04. HeartBeam recently announced that its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) smartwatch-based monitor intended to detect heart attacks and complex cardiac arrhythmias was allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV rose 26.3% to close at $1.44.

Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA jumped 26.1% to close at $0.1942.

Lannett Company, Inc. LCI climbed 24.4% to close at $0.7401. Lannett recently posted Q1 adjusted loss of $0.42 per share.

Drive Shack Inc. DS gained 23.3% to settle at $0.44 after the company said Q3 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO jumped 23.2% to close at $4.51.

Atento S.A. ATTO gained 23.2% to close at $7.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ELP climbed 22.4% to close at $8.04.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM jumped 21.2% to close at $0.1752 after jumping over 10% on Friday.

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON gained 20.9% to close at $2.95.

Tenon Medical recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI gained 20% to close at $4.50.

Conformis, Inc. CFMS climbed 18.7% to close at $2.41. Conformis recently reported the full commercial launch of its new Imprint™ knee system.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX gained 18.1% to close at $1.24. Moleculin Biotech recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.30 per share.

LumiraDx Limited LMDX jumped 18.1% to settle at $1.37.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC surged 18.1% to close at $2.42.

Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT jumped 15.9% to close at $0.3550 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS rose 15.4% to close at $0.45.

GoHealth, Inc. GOCO gained 15% to close at $8.07.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL gained 13.9% to close at $2.05.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN gained 12.6% to close at $0.98.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI rose 12.1% to close at $1.39.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM gained 11.3% to close at $12.16.

Belite Bio, Inc BLTE rose 11.1% to close at $30.00. Belite Bio recently finalized Phase 3 clinical trial plans for advanced dry AMD treatment with Tinlarebant (LBS-008).

HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT surged 10.2% to settle at $10.24. Barclays maintained HireRight Holdings with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $9 to $10.

Dave Inc. DAVE gained 7.9% to close at $0.3150.

Bird Global, Inc. BRDS gained 7.7% to close at $0.2201.

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC jumped 7.6% to close at $7.96.

Tutor Perini recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share.

The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 6.3% to close at $97.58. Disney said Robert A. Iger is returning to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Losers

TuanChe Limited TC shares tumbled 80.2% to close at $1.38 on Monday. Tuanche reported pricing of $15 million registered direct offering.

Grindr Inc. GRND shares dipped 46% to close at $19.71. Grindr shares jumped around 214% on Friday after the stock began trading following the completion of its combination with Tiga Acquisition Corp.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX dropped 27.3% to close at $31.15 amid possible profit taking after the stock experienced a surge last week.

FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 25.2% to close at $0.4879. Foxo Technologies, said effective November 14, 2022, Jon Sabes has been terminated as CEO and Chairman of board of company.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares dipped 25.1% to close at $3.93 after the company reported first half 2022 financial results and issued a business update.

Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 23.9% to close at $0.21.

CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY dipped 23.8% to close at $1.54 after dropping 18% on Friday.

QualTek Services Inc. QTEK dipped 23.7% to close at $0.8699. The company recently reported downbeat quarterly results.

Cingulate Inc. CING fell 21.4% to settle at $0.6920. Cingulate recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.36 per share.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ACRV dropped 20.7% to close at $12.51. Acrivon Therapeutics recently announced pricing of initial public offering.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA fell 19.3% to close at $14.42. Entrada Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.80 per share.

Myomo, Inc. MYO fell 18.6% to close at $0.54.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP dipped 18.6% to settle at $6.55.

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM declined 18.4% to close at $4.50. Motorsport Games posted a Q3 loss of $7.29 per share.

Iris Energy Limited IREN dropped 18% to close at $1.55.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE dropped 17.9% to close at $8.43.

Invivyd, Inc. IVVD fell 17.8% to close at $2.26. Invivyd announced partnership with Population Health Partners To accelerate clinical development in infectious diseases including COVID-19.

Celularity Inc. CELU dropped 17.7% to close at $1.44. Celularity recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.03.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA fell 17.1% to close at $6.19.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL fell 17% to close at $10.79.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX dropped 16.9% to settle at $0.6812.

Zhihu Inc. ZH fell 16.8% to close at $1.04.

Quhuo Limited QH dropped 16.3% to close at $1.49.

Arvinas, Inc. ARVN dipped 16% to close at $43.08.

Owlet, Inc. OWLT fell 15.7% to settle at $0.7501. Owlet recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share.

Winc, Inc. WBEV dropped 15.5% to close at $0.3969. Canaccord Genuity recently downgraded Winc from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU dipped 14.4% to close at $1.13. DouYu International reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 23.4% to $252.8 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $249 million.

Leju Holdings Limited LEJU fell 14.3% to close at $1.44.

Niu Technologies NIU fell 13.9% to close at $3.04 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM fell 13.4% to close at $0.84. Sunshine Biopharma recently entered into a collaboration agreement with a North American lipid nanoparticle (LNP) company to advance the development of its mRNA-based anticancer macromolecule, K1.1.

Carvana Co. CVNA fell 12.5% to close at $7.05 after Argus Research downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. Also, the company last Friday announced a workforce reduction of approximately 1,500 employees.

LENSAR, Inc. LNSR fell 11.8% to close at $3.67. LENSAR recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.39 per share.

Satellogic Inc. SATL dropped 10.1% to close at $4.38.

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR fell 8% to close at $156.56.

Lizhi Inc. LIZI shares fell 7.7% to close at $0.6460. The company recently posted a profit for the third quarter.

Select Energy Services, Inc. WTTR fell 7.1% to close at $8.07.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP fell 4.6% to close at $51.24. Morgan Stanley maintained Helmerich & Payne with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

39M+
Views
