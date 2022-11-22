Wrestling Observer Radio: Full Gear fallout, Tokyo Dome, Stardom, RAW report, AEW and NXT, more

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including fallout from AEW Full Gear, more Tony Khan press conference notes, Kenny Omega working the Tokyo Dome, AEW and NXT line-ups, Stardom and New Japan weekend notes, Royal Rumble breaks records, the Rock, RAW report for the week and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps

Start: Fallout from Full Gear

14:40: Stardom/NJPW notes

24:54: Royal Rumble breaks records

29:08: NXT/AEW previews

33:45: Cain Velasquez asks judge to allow him to wrestle

36:32: Ratings

40:06: Raw report

57:28: BOLA dates

Right Click Save As