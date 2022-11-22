Wrestling Observer Radio: Full Gear fallout, Tokyo Dome, Stardom, RAW report, AEW and NXT, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including fallout from AEW Full Gear, more Tony Khan press conference notes, Kenny Omega working the Tokyo Dome, AEW and NXT line-ups, Stardom and New Japan weekend notes, Royal Rumble breaks records, the Rock, RAW report for the week and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
Timestamps
Start: Fallout from Full Gear
14:40: Stardom/NJPW notes
24:54: Royal Rumble breaks records
29:08: NXT/AEW previews
33:45: Cain Velasquez asks judge to allow him to wrestle
36:32: Ratings
40:06: Raw report
57:28: BOLA dates
