MSNBC
‘The problem is Republican silence’: What Trump’s legal and personal controversies mean for 2024
Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod and former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Trump’s worsening legal perils as he prepares to run for president again, and what Trump’s apparent embrace of white nationalism reveal about the leanings of the Republican party ahead of 2024. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's Fuentes, Ye meeting puts his past embrace of anti-Semitic figures into focus
Donald Trump is facing backlash after dining with Ye, formally known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago residence. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent, Ali Vitali, and White House Reporter For The Washington Post, Tyler Pager, to discuss how the dinner is reminiscent of Trump’s past embrace of anti-Semitic figures, and how this moment could embolden President Biden’s fight for a second term. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump dines with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former president Donald Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who is known for his racist and anti-semitic agenda, for dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. Alicia Menendez sat down with political analysts on American Voices to discuss what this dinner could mean for Trump’s re-election bid, as he’s already alienated himself from large factions of the Republican party. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
How Trump won the war over his tax returns
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ended the long-running dispute over Congress’ access to former President Donald Trump’s taxes. In an unsigned order, the court denied Trump’s last-ditch effort to prevent the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining copies of his tax returns from the IRS. While...
MSNBC
Barbara McQuade: Questioning Pence is ‘no-brainer’ for DOJ
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the likely outcome of the Trump organization tax scheme trial, Jack Smith’s work so far as special counsel, and why Pence is an essential witness in the January 6 investigation. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.
One might think it wise for Donald Trump to sit out of the 2024 race – but as much as anyone rolls their eyes at him and the stained legacy he left behind, Ali Velshi has a stern warning: “This is not a joke. Donald Trump’s candidacy isn’t something to laugh off and hope will go away if we stop looking at it. He’s been here before and he left a trail of division and destruction in his wake.” Velshi takes a look at some of the reasons why so many Americans think another Trump run for president is such a bad idea for the nation.Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee
In 2021, Rep. Diana DeGette served as an Impeachment Manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump. "My main goal was to begin to get that evidence out there," she says. Even though there’s been recent reports of disagreements among the January 6th Committee’s staffers as they wrap up their investigation of the insurrection, Rep. DeGette notes that they’ve “gotten a lot of evidence” and “a lot of information” will be unveiled by their work. “I think that…just the evidence that came out in the hearings really impacted the midterm elections,” she tells Ali Velshi. “It showed the real danger that our democracy was in and Americans rose up and said ‘We’re not gonna have that in our country.’”Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.
Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, has a large Palestinian community. Activists have launched social media campaigns to raise global awareness for the Palestinian plight. Their goal, ultimately, is to make the Palestinian flag at least as recognizable as the Israeli flag. And to make the world care about their situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Ali Velshi says It shouldn’t fall on ordinary Palestinians to amass support for their cause from the global community. The rest of the world knows what's happening there, and should do its part. And this week saw a small step in that direction. The Biden Administration is reportedly appointing a new special representative for Palestinian affairs. It marks the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position at the State Department that is solely responsible for Palestinian Affairs. The creation of this post is progress. Hopefully it will start to repair relations with the Palestinians; relations that were injured by Donald Trump.Nov. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’
Democratic lawmakers in Washington are weighing a new push to pass legislation that would protect hundreds of thousands known as Dreamers. Greisa Martínez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “The attack on DACA by politicians, the inaction on millions of lives of undocumented people is not a coincidence. It is a plan to ensure that undocumented people remain out of democracy and out of the ability to have rights in this country,” says Rosas. “So our message to Democrats, our message to Republicans is get it done.” Nov. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a high-stakes case about indigenous children and culture. On the surface, the case known as Brackeen v. Haaland revolves around a dispute over whether a non-native family can adopt a native baby. At the heart of the case is the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law passed in 1978 that says if a state determines a Native child must be legally removed from their home, they must be placed with an American Indian family or, if possible, a member of the child’s extended family or tribe. Non-native families and states are challenging the constitutionality of ICWA, arguing it discriminates on the basis of race. But the case could have implications that extend far beyond that - potentially upending Native sovereignty altogether. “A lot of laws flow from this special nation-to-nation relationship between tribes and the US federal government,” says Cherokee Nation journalist Rebecca Nagle. “And the fear is that because the plaintiffs are making such broad and sweeping arguments in Brackeen, (if the court strikes down ICWA) they could turn all of that – literally centuries of laws – on their head.”Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”
The Biden Administration has controversially granted Mohammed Bin Salman, the prime minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, immunity from U.S. lawsuits related to the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite the fact that the CIA and other intelligence agencies concluded MBS ordered the murder. Bill Browder joins Ali Velshi to explain why this is a “very dangerous” precedent, and what it means for other world leaders.Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Allen Orr: The push to keep Title 42 in place is ‘inconsistent’ and ‘based on hate’
Fifteen Republican-led states are asking a judge to delay the termination of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that restricts asylum seekers from crossing the border. Immigration attorney Allen Orr, former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “Many of the states that are suing the federal government to keep Title 42 in place are the highest states that use immigrant laborers through the H2B Program,” says Orr. “These are inconsistent conversations that are based on hate.”Nov. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability
Russia’s War in Ukraine has reached day 276, and now Russia’s two main military backers, North Korea and Iran, are also making moves. Fmr. Supreme Allied Commander of Nato Adm. James Stavridis and Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Bobby Ghosh join Ali Velshi for a conversation on a potential new axis of evil autocrats taking shape.Nov. 26, 2022.
