LAS VEGAS — DJ Davis scored 25 points as UC Irvine beat New Mexico State 85-68 in the Las Vegas Classic. Davis was 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line for the Anteaters (6-1). Dawson Baker hit three 3-pointers and scored 19. Justin Hohn added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Aggies (2-2) were led in scoring by Anthony Roy with 20.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO