Davis scores 25, leads UC Irvine past New Mexico State 85-68

LAS VEGAS — DJ Davis scored 25 points as UC Irvine beat New Mexico State 85-68 in the Las Vegas Classic. Davis was 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line for the Anteaters (6-1). Dawson Baker hit three 3-pointers and scored 19. Justin Hohn added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Aggies (2-2) were led in scoring by Anthony Roy with 20.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Huntsberry leads North Texas over Long Beach State 68-47

NASSAU, Bahamas — Kai Huntsberry scored 22 points to lead North Texas to a 68-47 victory over Long Beach State at the Nassau Championship. Huntsberry also added five assists for the Mean Green (5-1). Abou Ousmane scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Tylor Perry recorded 12 points. The Beach (3-3) were led by Jadon Jones, who posted 11 points and two steals.
