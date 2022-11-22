ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Video: Colorado teen dies after trying to save others in icy lake

A story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado. A teenage boy died this week after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenburg did not. Family members of Dyllan Whittenburg told local...
Construction of New Hampshire's popular Ice Castles attraction underway

WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The popular Ice Castles attraction, which draws more than 100,000 people each season, is beginning to take shape in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Construction of the Ice Castles in North Woodstock has begun with ice artists growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the winter experience.
On the Road and the water

Longtime Chronicle co-anchor Peter Mehegan and his trusty ’69 Chevy logged a lot of miles together in Maine. For those of you who missed those years and those who miss the Chevy (and Peter) tonight is a look back.
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
More questions remain as suspect in New Hampshire manhunt is arraigned

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say is connected to two separate incidents in rural New Hampshire towns was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder on Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in superior court on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
