QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.

QUINCY, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO