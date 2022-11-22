According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the reason why the Japanese government is considering the purchase of Tomahawk is that it cannot wait to deploy domestically produced long-range cruise missiles in the face of recent heightened security threats. The Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) is currently in the process of extending the range of the Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles deployed by the Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), from the current 200 km to a maximum of 1,200 km. However, the Type 12 SSM with this enhanced capability will not be deployed until 2026, which is believed to be too late to respond to the threats from China and North Korea. Vehicles, ships, and aircraft are all being considered as the launch platform for such missiles. According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, a major Japanese newspaper, loading such missiles on submarines has also been added to the list of options.

14 HOURS AGO