Versatile Cody Gakpo in life-changing form for stuttering Netherlands
In a tent amid Doha’s university campus, the player to take lessons from was sitting to Cody Gakpo’s right. Daley Blind knows the value of a searing World Cup debut: he was 24 when the Netherlands beat Spain 5-1 in a modern classic eight years ago and the first of his two assists was for Robin van Persie’s extraordinary body-flipping header. “It was a great game, maybe that game changed my life,” Blind said. “We’ll see about that for everyone who is in the tournament.”
navalnews.com
Repair Work on Russian Aircraft Carrier is “on schedule”
Work to repair and upgrade the Project 1143.5 heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov (NATO reporting name: Kuznetsov-class) is proceeding on schedule, the ship may be delivered to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2024, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov said. Rakhmanov said at the...
navalnews.com
Japan Seriously Considering Tomahawk Cruise Missiles Procurement
According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the reason why the Japanese government is considering the purchase of Tomahawk is that it cannot wait to deploy domestically produced long-range cruise missiles in the face of recent heightened security threats. The Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) is currently in the process of extending the range of the Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles deployed by the Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), from the current 200 km to a maximum of 1,200 km. However, the Type 12 SSM with this enhanced capability will not be deployed until 2026, which is believed to be too late to respond to the threats from China and North Korea. Vehicles, ships, and aircraft are all being considered as the launch platform for such missiles. According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, a major Japanese newspaper, loading such missiles on submarines has also been added to the list of options.
navalnews.com
Saab Signs Contract for Two SIGINT ships for Poland
The total order value corresponds to approximately EUR 620 million with deliveries planned during 2027. The order is expected to be booked by Saab before year end. A SIGINT ship is used to support the acquisition of intelligence data across the full spectrum of naval intelligence capabilities. Saab will serve as prime contractor, designing and producing the two ships including the integration of advanced mission systems. The ships will be built by subcontractor Remontowa Shipbuilding SA in Poland.
navalnews.com
Italy’s PPA Thaon di Revel concludes EMASoH participation
The Italian Navy vessel joined Operation Orice in Qatar to secure the FIFA World Cup. The Thaon di Revel arrived at Doha last 14 November and since then, according to the Italian Defence HQs, is busy “patrolling international waters off the Capital in order to prevent illicit trafficking and possible terrorist activities”. As part of the articulated Qatari defense apparatus, the ITN PPA operates in full synergy with the air and naval assets of other countries such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan and Turkey.
navalnews.com
Finnish Navy kicks off Freezing Winds 22 Annual Exercise
The Freezing Winds 22 exercise takes place in the Gulf of Finland and the Archipelago Sea in the northern parts of the Baltic Sea. It features a total of 23 surface vessels as well as a sizeable number of marine, aviation, and ground assets. In total around 5,000 personnel are involved in total. Notable is the significant presence of foreign vessels and units, including three vessels out of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 – SNMG1 (Dutch, Norwegian, and Danish) as well as three vessels out of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One – SNMCMG1 (Dutch and German), a US Navy destroyer, German minehunter FGS Dillingen, French Navy destroyer Chevalier Paul and minehunter Croix du Sud, as well as three Swedish corvettes.
navalnews.com
BAE Systems Starts Floating Off First Type 26 Frigate
Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes, will undertake a series of complex manoeuvres that will move her from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard, onto a barge before being towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland. Once in position, the float...
navalnews.com
Istanbul Naval Shipyard launches MILGEM Corvette “PNS KHAIBAR” for Pakistan Navy
Three important events took place at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. The primary event was the launching of the third PN MILGEM corvette for the Pakistan Navy, the future PNS Khaibar (282). Following the ceremony, the keel of the first Hisar-class offshore patrol vessel, the future TCG Akhisar (P-1220), was laid and the first steel of the second OPV (P-1221 – TCG Kochisar) was cut.
