Report: Chelsea Want To Sign West Ham's Declan Rice

Chelsea want to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

There has been heavy speculation for a long time about the prospect of Declan Rice returning to Chelsea from West Ham, and that concept could become reality in the near future.

Midfield is an area Chelsea know needs a makeover, and significant funds being pumped into the position will be a priority for Todd Boehly in the next few months.

Declan Rice is a target for the midfield position, and Chelsea are interested in bringing him back to Stamford Bridge.

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs , Chelsea want to bring Declan Rice back to the club. Rice is a main target for Chelsea as they look to sign new midfielders to strengthen the position.

Rice proved his class in England's 6-2 win over Iran yesterday in the World Cup, and plays the role of an unsung hero in the middle of the park at times. That's exactly the player Chelsea need.

N'Golo Kante will leave a big hole when he eventually leaves, but the evidence of that has been shown already this season in his absence with injury. Chelsea have not been the same team.

It will take around £100million to pry Rice away from West Ham, but the club are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the midfielder.

Chelsea will be in the race for Rice, and have plans to make him a Chelsea player once again in the coming months.

