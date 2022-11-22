Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwalk political notes: Looking forward to 2023, 2131; BoE policy update
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Norwalk Department head explores run for Bridgeport Mayor. Norwalk BoE looks to clean up ‘removal of officers’ policy. Daniels running for Mayor?. One of Norwalk’s “Chiefs” is considering trying to get a new job in Bridgeport – as...
National Native American Heritage Month
The Norwalk Board of Education is proud to recognize November as National Native American Heritage Month. National Native American Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories of indigenous or First Nation people. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the unique challenges they have faced.
Charter Revision Commission begins work on unusual ‘complete rewrite’
NORWALK, Conn. — A more diverse set of candidates could run for Common Council and the Board of Education if the pay for the roles was increased, Democratic Norwalk Common Council members say, asking that this be included in the Charter revision that’s underway. Some also call for a larger Police Commission.
Norwalk photos: Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos recently at an Art Space reception for a multimedia exhibit, The Longest Shortest Time, in which Sarah King’s expressionist renderings of modern-day motherhood combine with works by Maryna Bilak and Judy Glantzman. The exhibit runs through Dec. 8 at the...
Norwalk election notes, this year – and next: Rilling for Mayor?
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk election notes, one pertaining to next year:. Rilling files registration for next Mayoral contest. Miressi hasn’t conceded though Duff again won more than 60% of the vote. Wilms responds to red wave wash out. Republican candidates consider the future. 2023 Mayoral contest already...
Carpio elected Board of Education Chairwoman
NORWALK, Conn. —Diana Carpio replaced Colin Hosten as Board of Education Chairman in a unanimous vote held at Monday’s BoE meeting. Godfrey Azima was elected Vice Chair and Sheri McCready Brown was elected secretary, both unanimous votes, in the annual organization meeting in City Hall. Hosten was Chairman...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Gov. Ned Lamont secured a second term as governor with a wider win margin than in his 2018 faceoff against Republican Bob Stefanowski, this year beating Stefanowski by more than 158,000 votes, compared to about 44,000 in 2018. Lamont can thank the suburbs for that. Lamont carried 45 towns that...
Budget season begins with frank talk at joint meeting
NORWALK, Conn. — Like holiday decorations that pop up earlier every year, Norwalk’s public budget discussions have already begun. Public school funding sits at the head of the Common Council’’s Thanksgiving table, against the background of a dismal national economic forecast. “It’s great that we’re starting...
Judge sends POKO lawsuit to jury
NORWALK, Conn. — Jason Milligan is claiming victory in the latest ruling from the Court in the lawsuit filed against him by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City. Judge Sheila Ozalis ruled against the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgement, meaning she declined to decide the case based on the evidence, and it’s proceeding to a jury trial unless both sides agree to a settlement.
NewsMatch 2022: Help us unlock $15,000 in matching funds
We want – no, we need – to change this so we can grow NancyOnNorwalk into a news organization that can continue long after we retire. Thanks to the foundations behind NewsMatch, we can access $15,000 in matching funds. From now until December 31, NewsMatch will match new monthly donations 12 times, or double your one-time gift, up to $1,000 per individual.
Norwalk election notes: Statistics
NORWALK, Conn. — A look at local election statistics:. Norwalk Independent candidates outperformed State Independent candidates. Brinton got more Independent votes percentage-wise than previous Duff opponents. Miressi won Darien, like previous Republican Duff-challengers. Snedaker got more Independent votes than Brinton. Perennial Norwalk candidate Lisa Brinton founded Independents for Norwalk...
TMP unveils extensive plans for Wall Street area
NORWALK, Conn. — Enthused public officials and their consultants have revealed newly developed plans for the Wall Street Corridor. They include a roundabout at Main Street and Burnell Bouelvard, five “iconic gateway arches” to give the area character and a revamped, asphalt-free, River Street, making it feel like a pedestrian plaza while still allowing vehicles through, except for when it’s closed for a festival.
Norwalk Democrats sweep Statehouse races
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Democrats cruised to victory Tuesday in every legislative contest. “Boy, do I love the even years,” Mayor Harry Rilling said, speaking to Democrats in the Norwalk Inn. “The odd years is when the mayor runs. So I’m loving these even years. … We have four big winners tonight.”
Decision 2022: Vote
NORWALK, Conn. — Election Day is upon us. Nationally, tensions are high as Democrats speak of abortion and threats to democracy, while Republicans speak of crime and inflation. Locally, some voters may find themselves going to different polls while others may go to their familiar location to find that they’re voting for a different district than they’re used to.
Norwalk’s first NPD embedded clinician is on the job
NORWALK, Conn. — Alexandra Fitzner has reached out to 25 people in her initial 17 days as Norwalk’s first clinician embedded with the police department, officials said Thursday. Fitzner is working nine to five, hours that overlap with two police department shifts, to follow up on referrals from...
Congratulations to my opponent
I want to congratulate my opponent Dominique Johnson on her win and wish her luck in her new role representing the 143rd legislative district in Hartford. Though the results were disappointing, I have much to be thankful for, especially the voters who came out to support me because they believed in my message. We may have lost, but our voices were heard. As a political newcomer, it was rewarding to knock on doors in Norwalk and Westport and talk to voters about the issues they care about—affordability, schools, safety and quality of life. I’ll still be present and advocating for these things in my district and my state.
2022: Getting out the vote?
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s voter turnout numbers are lower than the last midterm election, according to stats from Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells. The total number of voters who had cast ballots at the polls as of 6 p.m. was 21,749. In 2018, the 6 p.m. total provided by Wells was 26,773.
Olson poised to exit ‘POKO’ lawsuit, leaving Milligan to battle ‘Mayorio’ alone
NORWALK, Conn. — Richard Olson is attempting to settle the claims filed against him in the “POKO” lawsuit. A positive result would leave real estate broker Jason Milligan as the only original defendant left battling it out in court with the City and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency.
TMP to debut Wall Street concepts; a ‘SoNo Holiday Extravaganza’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Wall Street Area design concept to be revealed Monday. Norwalkers can weigh in on the new Wall Street Area Concept Design to be unveiled by the Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department (TMP), Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 until 6 p.m. at the “Second Wall Street Corridor Design Charrette Meeting and Open House” at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., 2nd floor meeting room. The design uses input rendered last June by over 350 residents, business owners, and leaders. An open house from 6 until 8 p.m. will follow the one-hour presentation, according to a news release, Mayor Harry Rilling will be on hand.
Veterans Day, NHA teens given boost, Lockwood Mathews
The City of Norwalk’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled for Friday morning in Concert Hall will feature guest speaker Lt. Col. John Simonetti, a retired United States Air Force F-16 fighter pilot. Refreshments will be served in the Community Room following the ceremony, courtesy of Unit 12, American Legion Auxiliary.
