I want to congratulate my opponent Dominique Johnson on her win and wish her luck in her new role representing the 143rd legislative district in Hartford. Though the results were disappointing, I have much to be thankful for, especially the voters who came out to support me because they believed in my message. We may have lost, but our voices were heard. As a political newcomer, it was rewarding to knock on doors in Norwalk and Westport and talk to voters about the issues they care about—affordability, schools, safety and quality of life. I’ll still be present and advocating for these things in my district and my state.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 18 DAYS AGO