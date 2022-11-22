Read full article on original website
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates from decisive Group E clash
Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open. Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan...
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco pulled off yet another World Cup shock on Sunday, and Belgium’s aging “Golden Generation” took the hit this time. The 2-0 upset left Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit at what is likely the final World Cup for a highly-talented Belgian group that haven't managed to convert their promise into prizes.
Australia 1, Tunisia 0
Tunisia00—0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said Martinez. A_41,823.
Morocco 2, Belgium 0
Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco, Aboukhlal, (Ziyech), 90th+2. Goalies_Morocco, Munir, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Onana, Belgium, 28th; Sabiri, Morocco, 90th+5. Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita. A_43,738.
France 2, Denmark 1
Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Hernandez), 61st minute; 2, Denmark, Christensen, (Andersen), 68th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Griezmann), 86th. Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Oliver Christensen; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Yellow Cards_Christensen, Denmark, 20th; Cornelius, Denmark, 23rd; Kounde, France, 43rd. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz, Tomasz Kwiatkowski....
