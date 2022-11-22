Read full article on original website
LSU, Oregon, UNC Fall in Week 14 AP Poll
Rivalry week saw several top-ranked teams lose and as a result, they plummeted down the rankings.
Ohio State Drops To No. 5 In AP Top 25 Poll After Loss To Michigan
Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon, Ohio State dropped three spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 45-23 loss to Michigan. While their Big Ten championship hopes were crushed with the loss to the Wolverines, their first...
AP sources: Fickell on verge of becoming Wisconsin coach
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell informed his team on Sunday that he is leaving the school, paving the way for him to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. A person with knowledge of Fickell’s decision told The Associated Press that Fickell was leaving and veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Wisconsin was still finalizing approval of Fickell’s contract. Wisconsin’s Board of Regents scheduled a special closed meeting for Sunday afternoon “to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach,” according to a meeting notice posted online.
Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamila Cardoso added 11 points...
Ole Miss Running Back Kentrel Bullock Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock announces his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over
Four storylines to follow now that the regular season is over
7 candidates to replace Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator for the Ducks
This is a song and dance that Oregon Duck fans know all too well at this point. On Saturday afternoon, less than an hour after the Ducks suffered an embarrassing collapse against the rival Oregon State Beavers and saw their regular season come to an end, it was reported that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham would be leaving Eugene to take over as the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Dillingham will now be the first head coach in college history to be born in the 1990s. With the departure, Oregon now has a coaching vacancy at the offensive coordinator...
