South Carolina State

The Associated Press

AP sources: Fickell on verge of becoming Wisconsin coach

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell informed his team on Sunday that he is leaving the school, paving the way for him to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. A person with knowledge of Fickell’s decision told The Associated Press that Fickell was leaving and veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Wisconsin was still finalizing approval of Fickell’s contract. Wisconsin’s Board of Regents scheduled a special closed meeting for Sunday afternoon “to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach,” according to a meeting notice posted online.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 candidates to replace Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator for the Ducks

This is a song and dance that Oregon Duck fans know all too well at this point. On Saturday afternoon, less than an hour after the Ducks suffered an embarrassing collapse against the rival Oregon State Beavers and saw their regular season come to an end, it was reported that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham would be leaving Eugene to take over as the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Dillingham will now be the first head coach in college history to be born in the 1990s. With the departure, Oregon now has a coaching vacancy at the offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR

