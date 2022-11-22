Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers
Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sends power-play helper
Karlsson logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson has a goal and an assist in his last two outings since he snapped a four-game drought. The 29-year-old center set up Nicolas Roy's first-period marker Friday. Karlsson has five tallies, 10 helpers, 44 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 22 appearances overall, putting him on pace for his best season since 2018-19.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Reaches double-digits in tallies
Kreider scored his 10th goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Oilers. Kreider, who has compiled 11 points in his past 14 appearances, used a bank shot off goalie Jack Campell to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead at 15:54 of the second period Saturday. The 31-year-old left winger joined Mika Zibanejad as the lone Rangers with at least 10 tallies. Kreider added two shots during the matinee defeat.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
McMillian's 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa
PHOENIX (AP) Chance McMillian's 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night. McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
Hornets teams broadcaster Gerry Vaillancourt dies
The Charlotte Hornets have announced that former team broadcaster Gerry Vaillancourt has died. The team issued a statement regarding Vaillancourt’s passing saying:. “The Hornets are saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Vaillancourt. Gerry V was a mainstay on our TV and radio broadcasts from 1990-2002, serving in roles including radio analyst, TV analyst, and TV studio host. He also hosted sports talk radio shows on several local stations throughout that time and returned to the Charlotte airwaves in that same format in 2017. His analysis and opinions will be greatly missed, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.”
Red-zone turnovers cost Ventura College in SoCal football semifinals
The calculation was simple for Steve Mooshagian. Three turnovers inside the 5-yard line equaled the end of the Ventura College football season. “You don’t have to be a math major to figure that one out,” the Ventura College head coach said. “That’s 21 points that you left on the field.”
CBS Sports
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
CBS Sports
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Stellar night on boards
Gobert posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets. Gobert had an efficient night shooting and led the game with 17 rebounds. He's registered a double-double in back-to-back contests and is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
As Cardinals continue to underperform, questions surrounding Kliff Kingsbury, lack of leadership loom larger
When Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill announced contract extensions in March for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, one quality above all stood out. "The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Bidwill said in...
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
