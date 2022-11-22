ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFX: Championship matchups for the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three teams are looking to etch their names in history — and on a trophy — and earn CIF Valley football championships on Friday.

Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter have been tested all season and it all comes down to 48 more minutes.

Below are the CIF Central Section football championship game scheduled for Nov. 25.

FFX CIF Playoffs Semifinals: Xpanded Edition

Division I, Championship

(4) San Joaquin Memorial vs. (3) Liberty , 7 p.m.

Division II, Championship

(3) Lemoore vs. (1) Central Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Division III, Championship

(11) Sunnyside vs. (4) Kennedy , 7 p.m.

Division IV, Championship

(8) Shafter vs. (3) Caruthers, 7 p.m.

Division V, Championship

(8) Pioneer Valley vs. (2) Atascadero, 7 p.m.

Division VI, Championship

(3) Mendota vs. (1) Hanford West, 7 p.m.

Catch highlights from the games Friday night on 17 News at 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Related
YourCentralValley.com

CBS47 Sidelines Week 15 (11/25/22)

Liberty beats Memorial to win the Division I section championship, Lemoore beats Central Valley Christian to win the Division II section championship and Kennedy beats Sunnyside to win the Division III section championship. Shafter beats Caruthers to win the Division IV section championship and Mendota beats Hanford West to win the Division VI section championship. […]
LEMOORE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County football goes 3-for-3 in Friday's section championship slate

After pulling off consecutive one-point victories over higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shafter somehow still had some magic left over for Friday night. Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter at Caruthers after a pick-six, the Generals turned the tide by scoring 27 straight points, along the way forcing...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Lamont students seek help for cross-country nationals

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Students of the Lamont School District have qualified to compete in a prestigious cross country meet in Tennessee but they still need around $3,500 to reach their goal. These 13 elementary and middle school students have worked all year to prepare for nationals and they have had multiple fundraisers. “Running means […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Bakersfield native’s book to be shown on streaming platform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new reindeer is bringing Christmas magic into homes across the country and soon to your television. The reindeer’s name is Blizzard and he was created by Bakersfield’s very own Adam Reed. Blizzard is the main character of Reed’s children’s book “Reindeer in Here” Reed graduated from Bakersfield High School and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Tejon could break ground next year

Construction on Hard Rock International’s third hotel-casino project in California is expected to begin next year. The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) approved an agreement Nov. 17 to place a 320-acre parcel of land into trust for the Tejon Indian Tribe, which entered into a partnership with Hard Rock in 2019. The DOI also approved an agreement between the state and the tribe that would allow slot machines and blackjack.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cool-down expected this weekend

Another hazy day across Kern County today as high pressure continues. Afternoon highs today were 7 degrees above the normal temp of 63. We are gearing up for a gradual cool-down this weekend, a trend that will deepen by the middle of next week. A couple of disturbances may allow for light valley rain and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Clear skies, pleasant temperatures expected for Kern on Thanksgiving

An Eastern Pacific ridge of high pressure will move inland tonight and more eastward through the Western United States Thanksgiving Day and Friday. High temperatures Thursday afternoon should be around five degrees warmer than this afternoon with the low 70s in the valley and Kern River Valley for Thanksgiving! A trough of low pressure looks […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thunderbirds are planning to train in Mojave

MOJAVE — It will be like an air show, every day, for Mojave residents when the US Air Force Thunderbirds come to town, in late January, for winter training at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Air Force’s air demonstration team will be in residence, from Jan. 23...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

KGET

