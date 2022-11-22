FFX: Championship matchups for the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three teams are looking to etch their names in history — and on a trophy — and earn CIF Valley football championships on Friday.
Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter have been tested all season and it all comes down to 48 more minutes.
Below are the CIF Central Section football championship game scheduled for Nov. 25.
Division I, Championship
(4) San Joaquin Memorial vs. (3) Liberty , 7 p.m.
Division II, Championship
(3) Lemoore vs. (1) Central Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Division III, Championship
(11) Sunnyside vs. (4) Kennedy , 7 p.m.
Division IV, Championship
(8) Shafter vs. (3) Caruthers, 7 p.m.
Division V, Championship
(8) Pioneer Valley vs. (2) Atascadero, 7 p.m.
Division VI, Championship
(3) Mendota vs. (1) Hanford West, 7 p.m.
